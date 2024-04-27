City assembly in Saga Prefecture OKs request for nuclear waste site survey

The municipal assembly of Genkai in Saga Prefecture has given the go-ahead for the town to request a preliminary survey by the state to gauge its suitability to host an underground disposal site for highly radioactive waste.

The Genkai assembly is the first in the country hosting a nuclear plant to approve such a survey request. Mayor Shintaro Wakiyama said he plans to make the final decision in May regarding whether to request the survey, the first part of a three-stage, 20-year process to select a permanent storage site for waste from nuclear power generation.

If the mayor gives the green light, the town that hosts Kyushu Electric Power Co's four-reactor Genkai Nuclear Power Station will receive up to 2 billion yen in state subsidies for allowing the survey, which will check ground conditions and volcanic activity based on published geological sources.

After the nine-member assembly adopted the request by a majority vote, Wakiyama told reporters the decision "reflects the will of the people. I take it seriously."

Saga Gov Yoshinori Yamaguchi, meanwhile, expressed reluctance about locating a waste disposal site in Genkai. With the prefecture already hosting a nuclear plant, he told a press conference, "It would be unbalanced for Saga to shoulder such a burden."

Three local associations in the construction, restaurant and accommodation sectors submitted separate requests for the survey to the assembly, with some hoping the subsidies and survey activity will prop up the local economy.

The associations called on the town, as a host of a nuclear power plant, to proactively cooperate with the central government.

Japan, like other countries, is struggling to find permanent disposal sites for nuclear waste. Only two municipalities -- Suttsu and Kamoenai in Hokkaido in northern Japan -- have approved preliminary site surveys, which commenced in 2020.

But the surveys have taken longer than the scheduled two years, and it remains unclear whether either process will move to the second stage as local opposition remains strong.

High-level radioactive waste, produced when extracting uranium and plutonium from spent fuel, must be stored in bedrock at least 300 meters underground for tens of thousands of years until radioactivity declines to levels that are not harmful to human health or the environment.

The waste, solidified by mixing with glass, is currently housed in metal containers stored at the Vitrified Waste Storage Center operated by Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd in Rokkasho, Aomori Prefecture.

