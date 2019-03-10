Japan Coast Guard expands Super Puma fleet with additional H225 order

Japan’s largest Super Puma operator, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG), has acquired an additional Airbus H225.

With the new helicopter, JCG’s Super Puma fleet will include two AS332s and 11 H225s, for security enforcement, territorial coastal activities, and disaster relief missions in Japan.

“We are delighted at how our Super Puma helicopters have continued to remain relevant and responsive to the Coast Guard’s operational needs,” said Guillaume Leprince, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters in Japan. “The fact that JCG’s latest H225 participated in a series of rescue missions immediately upon delivery and rescued 23 people, speaks volumes of our aircraft’s mission-ready performance and availability. This follow-on order also re-affirms the confidence that JCG has in our helicopters. We are certain that the expanded fleet will continue to meet JCG’s exacting requirements. Airbus remains committed to ensuring the fleet’s high availability for all missions.”

The 11-ton-category, twin-turbine H225 is the latest member of Airbus Helicopters’ Super Puma family. It is well regarded as a reference in search and rescue operations and relied on by organizations globally including the Spanish Guard, the Argentine Coast Guard, and South Korea’s National 119 Rescue Headquarters.

In Japan alone, a total of 25 helicopters from the Super Puma family are currently flown by civil, parapublic operators, and the Ministry of Defense for various search and rescue missions, offshore operations, VIP, fire-fighting, and passenger and goods transportation.

© Asia Travel Tips