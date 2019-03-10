Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan Coast Guard expands Super Puma fleet with additional H225 order

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan’s largest Super Puma operator, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG), has acquired an additional Airbus H225.

With the new helicopter, JCG’s Super Puma fleet will include two AS332s and 11 H225s, for security enforcement, territorial coastal activities, and disaster relief missions in Japan.

“We are delighted at how our Super Puma helicopters have continued to remain relevant and responsive to the Coast Guard’s operational needs,” said Guillaume Leprince, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters in Japan. “The fact that JCG’s latest H225 participated in a series of rescue missions immediately upon delivery and rescued 23 people, speaks volumes of our aircraft’s mission-ready performance and availability. This follow-on order also re-affirms the confidence that JCG has in our helicopters. We are certain that the expanded fleet will continue to meet JCG’s exacting requirements. Airbus remains committed to ensuring the fleet’s high availability for all missions.”

The 11-ton-category, twin-turbine H225 is the latest member of Airbus Helicopters’ Super Puma family. It is well regarded as a reference in search and rescue operations and relied on by organizations globally including the Spanish Guard, the Argentine Coast Guard, and South Korea’s National 119 Rescue Headquarters.

In Japan alone, a total of 25 helicopters from the Super Puma family are currently flown by civil, parapublic operators, and the Ministry of Defense for various search and rescue missions, offshore operations, VIP, fire-fighting, and passenger and goods transportation.

© Asia Travel Tips

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Live

8 Types of Dating App Profiles You’ll Encounter In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Explore

Nescafe Opens Their First Nap Cafe in Oimachi, Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Daikanyama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Health & Beauty

These Are The Top 15 Sakura Inspired Beauty Products For Spring 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The 8 Best Unaired Scenes from ‘Terrace House: Opening New Doors’

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon