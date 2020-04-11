Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan Coast Guard orders 2 more Airbus H225 helicopters

TOKYO

The Japan Coast Guard (JCG), Japan’s largest Super Puma operator, has placed a new order for two H225 helicopters. The order brings JCG’s Super Puma fleet to 15, comprising of two AS332s and 13 H225s.

The 11-ton-category, twin-engine H225 is the latest member of Airbus Helicopters’ Super Puma family.

The new helicopters will be utilized for territorial coastal activities, security enforcement, as well as disaster relief missions in Japan.

“We thank the Japan Coast Guard for its continued confidence in the H225,” said Guillaume Leprince, managing director of Airbus Helicopters in Japan. “The H225 is well regarded as a reference in search-and-rescue operations and security enforcement, and we are certainly happy to see these helicopters effectively deployed in Japan through the years. We have delivered three new H225 to JCG in the recent months, within schedule, and are committed to fully supporting its existing fleet, as well as its upcoming deliveries, ensuring high availability for its operations.”

In Japan alone, a total of 28 helicopters from the Super Puma family are currently flown by civil, parapublic operators, and Japan’s Ministry of Defense for various search and rescue missions, offshore operations, VIP, fire-fighting, and passenger and goods transportation.

