Japan Coast Guard orders 2 more Airbus H225 helicopters

The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) has ordered two more Airbus H225 helicopters, taking its total Super Puma fleet up to 17, of which two are AS332s and 15 are H225s.

The largest Super Puma operator in Japan received its 10th H225 in February of this year.

The new helicopters will support territorial coastal activities, security enforcement, as well as disaster relief missions in the country.

“From the first Super Puma delivery nearly 30 years ago to the latest H225 orders, we greatly appreciate Japan Coast Guard’s continued trust in our products and services,” said Guillaume Leprince, managing director of Airbus Helicopters in Japan. “This repeat H225 order reinforces the aircraft’s position as a reference in SAR operations and security enforcement. We are proud of how the deployment of the agency’s fleet has ensured mission success throughout the years. Airbus will continue to ensure the fleet’s high availability, in support of the agency’s safe operations.”

JCG’s H225 fleet is covered by Airbus’ highly adaptive HCare Smart full-by-the-hour material support. This customised fleet availability program allows the national coast guard agency to focus on its flight operations whilst Airbus manages its assets

Close to 30 helicopters from the Super Puma family are currently flown in Japan by civil, parapublic operators, and Japan’s Ministry of Defense for various search and rescue missions, VIP, fire-fighting, and passenger and goods transportation.

