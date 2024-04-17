Japan Coast Guard to expand fleet with 3 Airbus H225 helicopters

Japan Coast Guard (JCG) has ordered three Airbus H225 helicopters.

The largest Super Puma operator in Japan received three H225s in December 2023 and one in February, and will have a total of 18 in its fleet once all deliveries, including this latest order, have been completed.

The new helicopters will support territorial coastal activities, maritime law enforcement, as well as disaster relief missions in the country.

“The Japan Coast Guard has been an active operator of the Super Puma family helicopters for three decades. This follow-on order demonstrates the customer’s confidence in our products and the dedicated support to their fleet,” said Jean-Luc Alfonsi, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters in Japan. “We believe the H225 is the perfect choice for JCG’s critical missions for law enforcement, as well as coastal and island protection, given its versatility in all weather conditions. We are committed to fully supporting its existing fleet, as well as its upcoming deliveries, ensuring high availability for its operations.”

JCG’s H225 fleet is covered by Airbus’ HCare Smart full-by-the-hour material support that allows the coast guard to focus on flight operations whilst Airbus manages its assets.

The 11-ton-category twin-engine H225 is now equipped with new avionics including the largest screens available on the market and an innovative interface that has been designed to reduce pilot workload, enabling them to focus on the mission at hand.

There are currently 24 H225s being flown in Japan by the Ministry of Defense or parapublic operators for various search and rescue missions, VIP, fire-fighting, as well as passenger and goods transportation.

