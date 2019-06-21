Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Two trainees from the Philippines work at a car parts factory in Akitakata, Hiroshima Prefecture. Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japan concerned over yen's rapid appreciation: gov't official

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government expressed concern Friday over the yen's rapid appreciation against the U.S. dollar, with the top currency diplomat saying Tokyo will respond in the event of excessive volatility.

"We have no choice but to be concerned about a rapid movement that cannot be explained by (economic) fundamentals," Masatsugu Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, said at a news conference.

The dollar briefly dropped to just above the 107 yen line, its lowest level in more than five months, as investors fled to the perceived safety of the Japanese currency amid the continuing U.S.-China trade dispute, escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, and expectations of future U.S. interest rate cuts.

The dollar later regained lost ground, trading around 107.50 yen at 5 p.m. in Tokyo.

The yen's appreciation forced Japanese financial authorities to hold a meeting.

"A sensitive movement was observed in the foreign exchange market. We'll act appropriately," Asakawa told reporters later in the day after the meeting of the Finance Ministry, the Bank of Japan, and the Financial Services Agency.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 25, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What Is the Average Salary in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Mino

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Top 10 Brunch Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Culture

Petty Breakup Stories Go Viral On Japanese Twitter

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhoods

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining