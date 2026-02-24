 Japan Today
Ota and his dog
Eijiro Ota, chairman and CEO of Morinaga & Co, gives a cookie to his dog in Tokyo on Feb 19. Image: Kyodo
business

Japan confectionery maker to roll out snacks for pet dogs, their owners

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese confectionery maker Morinaga & Co says it will roll out snacks that can be eaten by both dogs and their owners, aiming to leverage its expertise to tap into the pet market.

Selling pet products is a first for Morinaga and comes as more owners view their pets as family members and opt for high-quality, healthy food and treats.

The products to be launched on March 3 include a "Mini Moonlight with dog" cookie, priced at 356 yen and an "Ice Box with dog" pear-flavored ice, priced at 432 yen, both of which carry the brand names of Morinaga's popular sweets.

The company reduced fat and sugar content and avoided using ingredients harmful to dogs. It has also developed frozen pancakes and jelly drinks.

According to an estimate by Yano Research Institute Ltd, the pet market in fiscal 2025 grew 0.8 percent from a year earlier to 1.93 trillion yen.

The market is expected to remain solid on strong demand for health-conscious products, including food for senior pets.

Appearing at a launch event with his pet "Nono-chan," Eijiro Ota, chairman and CEO of Morinaga, said, "The pet market is extremely promising amid a declining birthrate and an aging population."

Ota said the aim is to "create a world where pets and their families together can smile."

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Genius. Everyone already feeds dogs people food anyway and 95 yo grandma with poor eyesight and no sense of taste can’t tell the difference between dog biscuits!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

