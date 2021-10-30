Japan consumer confidence logs 29-month high

Japan's consumer confidence in October rose to its highest level in almost two and a half years, as a sharp fall in coronavirus infections in the nation led the government to fully lift its state of emergency, according to government data.
The seasonally adjusted index of sentiment among households made up of two or more people climbed 1.4 points from September to 39.2, the highest since 39.5 was logged in May 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Cabinet Office.
The index, which gives an indication of consumers' economic expectations for the coming six months, increased for the second straight month. A reading below 50 suggests pessimists outnumber optimists.
The Cabinet Office upgraded its basic assessment for the first time in four months, saying consumer sentiment "continues to pick up." Until the previous month, it had said that consumer confidence "remains in a severe situation, but continues to pick up."
After a resurgence of coronavirus cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, Japan has seen a clear downtrend in infections since around the beginning of September amid progress in its vaccine rollout, with the government's virus emergency lifted across the country on Oct 1.
Under the emergency, covering 21 out of Japan's 47 prefectures at one point and effective since mid-July for Tokyo, people were asked to stay at home while restaurants and bars were requested to stop serving alcohol and close early.
"This is just a survey on (consumers') sentiment, but actual consumption will likely increase if the subsided virus situation continues," a government official told reporters.
Conducted between Oct 7 and 20, the survey covered 8,400 households, including 2,688 single-member households, with valid responses received from 7,134, or 84.9 percent.© KYODO
5 Comments
Login to comment
Skeptical
There is another layer to this story.
The Cabinet Office did report consumer confidence index in Japan was up 1.4 points from the previous month to 39.2 in October of 2021; the strongest reading since May 2019.
BUT They also reported that the sub-indices deteriorated for overall livelihood (down 0.1 points to 39.1) and willingness to buy durable goods (down 0.1 points to 37.7).
As for the main number, for useful comparison: Consumer Confidence in Japan averaged 41.46 points from 1982 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 50.80 points in December of 1988 and a record low of 21.60 points in April of 2020.
Also reported on the same day: Industrial production in Japan dropped by 5.4 percent month-over-month in September 2021, compared with market consensus of 3.2 percent fall and after a 3.6 percent decline. This marked the third straight month of contraction in industrial output and the steepest pace in the sequence, amid the rising Delta strain of COVID-19 cases across the country and persistent supply chain disruptions. Industries that mainly contributed to the decrease were motor vehicles (-28.2 percent vs -15.2 percent in August), general-purpose and business-oriented machinery (-5.7 percent vs -0.7 percent), and plastic products (-7.0 percent vs -2.0 percent). On a yearly basis, industrial output fell by 2.3 percent in September, reversing from a 8.8 percent gain in August and marking the first yearly drop in seven months.
Cricky
propaganda flying in the face of reality.
MarkX
I really find this number hard to believe. With everything rising in Japan, from gas, to food, to electricity, the amount of money people have to spend is decreasing. And while some people were able to maintain there salaries during the pandemic, many lost bonus money and others had salaries cut or lost completely. So, where is this confidence coming from? I am skeptical.
kurisupisu
The value is far below 50 which indicates more people are ‘pessimistic’ then optimistic.
Being an ANA or an HIS employee where would that number be?
Reckless
I went to the Hakone Jinja yesterday. The "shigoto" amulet was almost sold out. I got one of last ones.