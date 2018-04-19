Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said it would take time to extricate the Japanese economy from its ultra-loose monetary policy Photo: AFP/File
Japan consumer prices edge up 0.9% in March

By Toshifumi Kitamura
TOKYO

Japan's consumer prices edged up 0.9 percent in March, government data showed Friday, but inflation was slightly weaker than the previous month and still far below a longstanding target.

Japan has notched up eight straight quarters of economic growth -- the longest positive run since the "bubble" boom days of the late 1980s.

But it has struggled to achieve the 2.0 percent inflation rate thought crucial to boosting the world's third-largest economy.

Government data released Friday showed the core inflation rate, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, stood at 0.9 percent in March, down from 1.0 percent in the previous month.

That was in line with market expectations.

With fresh food and energy stripped out, prices rose by even less -- just 0.5 percent in March, the ministry said.

Japan has battled deflation for many years and the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy appears to be having limited impact.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has signalled it has no plans to drop the policy, despite moves in that direction in other major economies

Earlier this month, BOJ Gov Haruhiko Kuroda said it would take time to extricate Japan from this policy as he embarked on a new five-year term.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

I'm sick of hearing this mantra "we need inflation, otherwise consumers will put off purchases because they think it will be cheaper next month". That's bull for most people, we buy things when we need them, because you know, life happens and waits for no man.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

