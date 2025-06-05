 Japan Today
Japan convenience store chains start selling gov't stockpiled rice

TOKYO

Two major convenience store chains in Japan began selling government-released stockpiled rice at select stores in Tokyo and Osaka on Thursday, joining major supermarkets and e-commerce platforms in a move to increase availability of the staple food for consumers struggling with soaring rice prices.

The outlets of FamilyMart and Lawson will sell the rice from the 2021 harvest in small portions to make it affordable for people, including those living alone.

While many other retailers sell it in bags of 5 kilograms for about 2,000 yen FamilyMart sets the price of its 1-kg package at 388 yen, and Lawson's is at 389 yen and 756 yen for 2 kg. Both will limit their sales to one package per customer.

Lawson said it will make the rice available at its 13,800 stores nationwide on June 14, excluding those in Okinawa, while Family Mart said it will also expand areas selling them.

"If (FamilyMart) provides the stockpiled rice nationwide, it will help expand access," farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi said as he inspected a Family Mart outlet in Tokyo.

Seven-Eleven Japan also said it will start selling stockpiled rice in some stores, including those in Tokyo and Osaka, on June 17 for 775 yen for 2 kg and gradually expand availability.

The three major convenience store chains secured stockpiled rice through direct contracts as small- to medium-sized distributors after being rejected as major distributors due to a lack of transaction history.

Some retailers that signed contracts as major distributors started selling the rice at the end of May and have already been running out of stock.

the price of its 1-kg package at 388 yen

1kg 388 yen is be equal to 10 kg 3880 yen or 5 kg 1940 yen

What's the catch, it's "vintage" rice.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/business/2025/06/04/companies/convenience-stores-vintage-rice/

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

