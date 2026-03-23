Japan convenience store sales rise in Feb for 12th straight month

Convenience store sales in Japan rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier in February for the 12th straight month of increase, as higher spending per customer offset fewer customer visits, industry data showed Monday.

According to the Japan Franchise Association, same-store sales at seven major convenience store operators totaled 868.86 billion yen.

Average spending per customer grew 2.7 percent to 762.5 yen, supported by strong sales of self-service coffee, soft drinks and ice cream amid warmer-than-usual weather this year.

Campaigns featuring larger portions of side dishes and coupon distribution also boosted spending, the association said.

The number of customer visits was down 1.0 percent at 1.14 billion, partly due to heavy snow and rain.

© KYODO