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Japan convenience store sales rise 2.2% in March, up for 13th month

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TOKYO

Convenience store sales in Japan rose 2.2 percent from a year earlier in March for the 13th straight month of increase, buoyed by sales promotion measures and demand related to outings, industry data showed Monday.

According to the Japan Franchise Association, same-store sales at seven major convenience store operators totaled 982.18 billion yen.

Average spending per customer grew 3.0 percent to 766 yen, driven by brisk sales of items such as fried food, self-service coffee and soft drinks.

The number of customer visits fell 0.8 percent to 1.28 billion, declining for the ninth consecutive month.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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