Japan convenience store sales up 2.4% in Nov on Black Friday promotions

Convenience store sales in Japan rose 2.4 percent in November from a year earlier, helped by Black Friday promotions even as consumers grappled with rising living costs, an industry body said Monday.

Same-store sales at seven major convenience store operators totaled 950.95 billion yen, marking a ninth straight monthly increase, according to the Japan Franchise Association.

Black Friday, which follows Thanksgiving and is known in the United States as the busiest shopping period of the year, has been spreading to Japan, with many convenience stores marketing black-themed foods or offering significant discounts.

Onigiri rice balls, dressed breads, fried foods and confectionery were among the popular items, helping lift average spending per customer 3.7 percent to 748.5 yen, it said.

Due to lower temperatures than a year earlier, Chinese steamed buns, hot beverages and over-the-counter coffee also saw solid demand during the month, it said.

Despite the sales increase, the number of shoppers fell 1.3 percent from a year earlier to 1.27 billion, marking a fifth consecutive monthly decline, the association said.

