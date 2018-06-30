Japan cosmetics firm Kanebo seeks to promote 'J-beauty' to world

Kanebo Cosmetics Inc President Yoshihiro Murakami says that Japanese-style natural makeup is coming into style and he wants to promote the idea of "J-beauty" to the world in an effort to boost its product sales abroad.

Kanebo aims to increase the ratio of overseas sales of cosmetics sold by the company and its parent company Kao Corp to 25 percent in 2020 from 20 percent last year. Dozens of Kanebo and Kao cosmetic brands that currently exist will also be streamlined from the end of 2019, the 54-year-old Murakami said during an interview with Kyodo News.

Saying global attention is shifting to Japanese-style makeup from "K-beauty" characterized by thick-colored lips and foundation to make the skin look flawless, Murakami said he wants to promote the "Japanese" aspect that puts emphasis on natural looks, skin care as well as the safety of its products.

"I want 'J-beauty' to take root in the world," he said.

The company is especially looking to beef up its sales in Europe and Asia, such as by starting selling its luxury cosmetics brand in China.

Domestically, Kanebo plans to increase cosmetic sales of Kanebo and Kao by 3 percent every year through 2020. It will revisit its business of selling beauty products through counseling services that have required substantial personnel costs.

The company also plans to concentrate its investment into 18 existing Kanebo and Kao cosmetics brands as well as into a new line to be launched. The companies will stop selling about 20 of the remaining 31 existing brands from the end of 2019 to around 2022, Murakami said.

"We will carefully proceed by letting customers know before we stop selling the products," he said.

