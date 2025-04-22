Court orders Jetstar Japan to pay damages, grant rest breaks to crew

A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered a low-cost airline pay damages and grant its cabin crew breaks during flights in a lawsuit brought against the company claiming the lack of mandated rest while on duty violated the country's labor laws.

The Tokyo District Court ordered Jetstar Japan Co to pay 110,000 yen to each of the 35 plaintiffs, noting that there is a "high level of psychological and physical stress" during flights.

The case centered on whether a rule that allows exceptions to mandatory breaks -- such as for long-haul services or when work includes time that effectively serves as a break -- applied in this instance.

"The crew's health and dignity need to be protected for safe flights," the plaintiffs said in a statement after the ruling.

Jetstar Japan expressed regret at the decision and filed an appeal later in the day.

During the trial, the airline had claimed the flight attendants' work conditions did not require specified break periods, saying that they could take so-called crew rests in designated areas after providing in-flight services.

But Presiding Judge Yasumori Takase said crew rests did not count as breaks as they would still be required to attend to passengers and medical emergencies, ensure flight safety and clean the cabin and therefore the circumstances could not be recognized as "low in stress."

© KYODO