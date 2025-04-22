 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/Boarding1Now
business

Court orders Jetstar Japan to pay damages, grant rest breaks to crew

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered a low-cost airline pay damages and grant its cabin crew breaks during flights in a lawsuit brought against the company claiming the lack of mandated rest while on duty violated the country's labor laws.

The Tokyo District Court ordered Jetstar Japan Co to pay 110,000 yen to each of the 35 plaintiffs, noting that there is a "high level of psychological and physical stress" during flights.

The case centered on whether a rule that allows exceptions to mandatory breaks -- such as for long-haul services or when work includes time that effectively serves as a break -- applied in this instance.

"The crew's health and dignity need to be protected for safe flights," the plaintiffs said in a statement after the ruling.

Jetstar Japan expressed regret at the decision and filed an appeal later in the day.

During the trial, the airline had claimed the flight attendants' work conditions did not require specified break periods, saying that they could take so-called crew rests in designated areas after providing in-flight services.

But Presiding Judge Yasumori Takase said crew rests did not count as breaks as they would still be required to attend to passengers and medical emergencies, ensure flight safety and clean the cabin and therefore the circumstances could not be recognized as "low in stress."

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: Japan’s Eco-Friendly Cloth Wrapping We Should All Be Using

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Shibazakura Park: Hana no Juutan (Carpet of Flowers)

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa Explained: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Island Flower Expo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Finding Love At Any Age in Japan: Advice & Insights

Savvy Tokyo

Apply Now for English Teaching and Bilingual QA Jobs at Jstyle in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 English-Friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

8 Japanese Picture Books That Teach Kids Essential Life Skills

Savvy Tokyo

food

Matcha: The Ultimate Guide With Benefits & Best Places to Try in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo