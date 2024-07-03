 Japan Today
Image: MarekUsz/iStock
business

Japan declares victory in effort to end government use of floppy disks

By Rocky Swift
TOKYO

Japan's government has finally eliminated the use of floppy disks in all its systems, two decades since their heyday, reaching a long-awaited milestone in a campaign to modernize the bureaucracy.

By the middle of last month, the Digital Agency had scrapped all 1,034 regulations governing their use, except for one environmental stricture related to vehicle recycling.

"We have won the war on floppy disks on June 28!" Digital Minister Taro Kono, who has been vocal about wiping out fax machines and other analogue technology in government, told Reuters in a statement on Wednesday.

The Digital Agency was set up during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, when a scramble to roll out nationwide testing and vaccination revealed that the government still relied on paper filing and outdated technology.

A charismatic figure with 2.5 million followers on X, Kono formerly headed the defense and foreign ministries as well as the COVID vaccine deployment, taking up his current role in August 2022 after a failed bid to become prime minister. 

Japan's digitization effort has run into numerous snags, however. A contact-tracing app flopped during the pandemic and adoption of the government's My Number digital identification card has been slower than it hoped, amid repeated data mishaps.

Congratulations. Welcome to the modern world.

YUP!!... now it would take like another 20 years to eliminate CD-Roms, I guess

The pace of adoption of new technology, and relinquishing of old, makes Japan look ridiculous. I remember interviewing at a Japanese company overseas in the mid 90s and they had full-time people operating Telex machines.

