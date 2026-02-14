Japan digital payment app PayPay files for U.S. listing

PayPay Corp, the Japanese provider of a popular digital payment app, has publicly filed for an initial public offering in the United States, the company said Friday, aiming to be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange as early as March.

The company filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, with its market capitalization projected to exceed 1 trillion yen ($6.5 billion).

PayPay is owned by an investment fund operated by SoftBank Group Corp, SoftBank Corp, as well as LY Corp, the operator of the Line messaging app.

Details such as the timing of listing and the number of shares to be offered on the tech-heavy exchange have yet to be determined, it said.

The company began procedures last August for a U.S. listing, but the screening process was delayed due to a partial U.S. government shutdown.

The announcement came after Tokyo-based PayPay unveiled plans to expand into the United States by setting up a new company with global credit card brand Visa Inc.

Noting the market's growth potential, PayPay President Ichiro Nakayama said, "The U.S. cash payment market remains massive at roughly 300 trillion yen," speaking at a press conference Thursday in Tokyo.

The two companies aim to build PayPay's merchant network through QR code and contactless payments in some regions, including California.

In Japan, they agreed to promptly introduce Visa's card payment services at stores that accept PayPay QR code payments, enabling foreign tourists to make payments smoothly.

They also announced plans to use Visa's authentication technology to enable PayPay app users to choose payment methods, including QR codes and credit cards.

PayPay launched the app in Japan in 2018, and the number of registered users has surpassed 72 million, the company said.

