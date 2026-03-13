 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
PayPay debuts on Nasdaq exchange
PayPay Corp. President Ichiro Nakayama (3rd from L, front row) celebrates the digital payment firm's debut on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange in New York on Thursday. Image: Kyodo
business

Japan digital payment firm PayPay makes U.S. stock market debut

0 Comments
NEW YORK

PayPay Corp, the Japanese provider of a popular digital payment app, made a major stock market debut on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange on Thursday, a move aimed at supporting its global expansion.

PayPay was valued at around $12.1 billion based on its closing price of $18.16, exceeding the initial offering price of $16 per share. The offering price was set below the initially indicated range of $17 to $20.

Although U.S. stocks fell broadly on concerns over the war raging in the Middle East, the new share opened at $19, about 19 percent above the offering price.

At a commemorative ceremony at the Nasdaq, PayPay President Ichiro Nakayama rang the bell, saying the company hopes to show that a Japanese firm "can directly access the U.S. capital markets and grow with strength."

For the listing, PayPay issued about 31 million new shares to bolster its overseas business, while an investment fund operated by SoftBank Group Corp will sell around 24 million shares. Nakayama said, "We will always remain challengers."

After the listing, roughly 90 percent of PayPay's shares will be owned by companies including SoftBank Corp and LY Corp, operator of the Line messaging app.

Last month, PayPay announced plans to enter the U.S. market by setting up a new firm with global credit card brand Visa Inc, aiming to build its merchant network through QR code and contactless payments in California and elsewhere.

The Japanese company launched the app in Japan in 2018 and had about 73 million users as of March.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Award-winning mattress from Germany, designed for better sleep

Experience advanced hybrid design combining spring support and foam layers for deep rest, suited to Japan’s climate. Now on New Life Sale up to 50% off—plus an extra 10% with code TODAY10.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Car Seat Safety in Japan: A Savvy Guide to Car Seats and Booster Seats

Savvy Tokyo

Popular Japanese Love Superstitions You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

5 Popular Souvenirs in Oita

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bar Touts in Japan: What Kyakuhiki Are and How to Avoid Nightlife Scams

GaijinPot Blog

Inabe City Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

What It’s Actually Like to Visit Fukushima Today

GaijinPot Blog