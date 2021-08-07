Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese drugmaker Shionogi to seek approval for oral COVID drug

11 Comments
OSAKA

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi & Co plans to seek state approval for its oral coronavirus drug by the end of this year, in the hope of offering at-home treatment and easing strains on hospitals, company sources said.

The Osaka-based firm expects the antiviral drug, which has been undergoing clinical trials since July, for patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms will prevent them from worsening.

If approved, it would be the first oral drug for COVID-19 patients with mild cases in Japan. Currently, only an intravenous drug, which needs to be administered at hospitals, is available for patients with light symptoms in the country.

Due to a rapid surge in coronavirus infections in Japan, concerns have been mounting over a shortage of hospital beds and the rising number of patients recuperating at home, who could see their symptoms worsen while not getting proper medical attention.

Shionogi is also considering supplying the oral drug overseas and is discussing the matter with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority of the United States, the sources said.

The company plans to apply for fast-track approval by the health ministry, which does not require it to complete clinical trials before putting the drug on the market, provided it conducts necessary study afterward.

While moving ahead with the trials, the company hopes to manufacture enough drugs for 1 million to 2 million patients in Japan by the end of this year, the sources said.

Whatever happened to AVIGAN? Remember the govt and media were touting that for the longest time as the miracle drug?

then nothing, a complete bust. Hope this just isn’t AVIGAN 2.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Where can people apply for the trial ??

3 ( +3 / -0 )

@stickman1760

Avigan was pushed by Abe and derided by pretty much everybody else.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/05/business/japan-avigan-coronavirus.html

But again Fuji Film seemed to have been one of Abe's bosom friend's companies.

https://toyokeizai.net/articles/-/349269?page=3

The company plans to apply for fast-track approval by the health ministry, which does not require it to complete clinical trials before putting the drug on the market, provided it conducts necessary study afterward.

No clinical trials this time?

How bizarre. On the other hand, foreign remedies needed cosmetic clinical trials in Japan, trials which most said didn't bring anything to the topic except wasting time we didn't have...

7 ( +7 / -0 )

What’s the plan, JAPAN ??

0 ( +1 / -1 )

In case you were wondering the name is S-217622 and is a protease inhibitor.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@blue

No clinical trials this time?

Not exactly. It just means the drug would get fast track release before the trials are completed. The article mentions they have been doing clinical trials since July. Once sufficient efficacy and safety data exists from those trials the drug would be granted fast-track approval. Presumably the studies would still be completed and they will seek full approval later. Also they will need to undertake surveillance to monitor for adverse effects.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@Fuzzy

Thanks, appreciated. This clarifies things.

Going back to the article, and looking at the J-government's attempt to push Avigan, I remain nervous about a new local drug though. I would definitely appreciate the independent feedback of a foreign authority on the efficiency, side-effects, etc.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Oh how Japanese can't wait to take their homemade drug.Regardless of whether it works or not.As long as MiJ.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Whatever happened to AVIGAN? Remember the govt and media were touting that for the longest time as the miracle drug?

Ministry of health has tested Avigan for many months, but it turned out to be not effective for Covid19 for Japanese. Avigan is an influenza medicine in the first place.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

However when you are infected with covid19, if you ask Avigan to doctor, if you really want it, you can have it on your responsibility.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Would you really trust a drug that will be approved based on political connections rather than any conclusive evidence?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

