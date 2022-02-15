Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Economy
Cars for export are loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Yokohama on Nov 2, 2021. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
business

Japan's economy grew last quarter on better spending, exports

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 5.4% in October-December, boosted by improved consumer spending and exports, the government said Tuesday.

Japan’s real gross domestic product, or GDP, which measures the value of a nation’s products and services, grew 1.3% from the previous quarter, according to Cabinet Office data.

Growth got a boost after measures to curb the spread of coronavirus infections were lifted last year. The restrictions asked restaurants and bars to close early and large-scale events to be canceled or held with limited crowds.

The future remains uncertain, as the restrictions have come back lately in most parts of Japan, including Tokyo, as the fast-spreading omicron variant has infections and deaths surging.

The latter part of last year had seen people starting to travel again, and go out dining and shopping, before the latest surge. Japan also trails other developed countries in administering vaccination booster shots, at about 10% of the population.

For 2021, the world’s third-largest economy grew 1.7%, marking its first growth in three years. That positive number reflects a rebound from a stagnated economy hurt by COVID-19 in 2020. Japan’s economy shrank in 2020 and 2019.

During 2021, the economy contracted at an annual rate of 2.7% for the July-September quarter and grew at an annual 2.4% rate during April-June.

The annual numbers show how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate continues for a year.

For the quarter ending in December, domestic demand grew 1.1% on the back of healthy consumer spending. Exports also grew.

Takayuki Toji, economist at SuMi TRUST, said the latest data show a strong recovery because of increased consumer spending as well as an uptick in exports and capital investment on the back of production returning, mainly in the auto industry.

A supply crunch in semiconductors had stalled production. Although that has eased somewhat, supply constraints have returned, putting pressure on investment and exports, Toji said

’’We expect the economy to slow down once again this quarter due to an increase in COVID-19 infections,” he said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Or better data rigging.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Iconic Gorges, Legends and UNESCO World Heritage Temples of Iwate Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things You Can Do in Nagoya’s Osu Shopping District

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #166: You Can Only Trust Bodybuilders

GaijinPot Blog

Stay at Home Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo