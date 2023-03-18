Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A shelf is half-stocked with eggs in a Tokyo supermarket. Photo: Japan Today
business

Japan egg prices soar amid record 16 mil bird flu cullings

1 Comment
TOKYO

Egg prices are soaring in Japan as the current avian flu season sees a record 16 million birds marked for culling, impacting both the restaurant sector and households already struggling with inflation.

Egg-laying hens make up more than 90 percent of birds in the process of being culled, according to the agriculture ministry, limiting the supply of eggs and pushing prices higher.

The current bird flu outbreak has spread at an unprecedented pace since the season began in October, with at least 80 cases at poultry firms in 26 of the country's 47 prefectures.

As of March 2, the wholesale price per kilogram of medium sized eggs was 335 yen in Tokyo, the highest ever since 1993 when data first became available, according to JA.Z-Tamago Co, the egg seller within the JA agricultural cooperative group.

Concerns about shortages are also growing, with an increasing number of restaurants opting to suspend offering egg-based dishes.

It is expected to take at least six months until egg availability recovers to former levels.

Once an infection is confirmed at a poultry farm, all its birds are culled, after which the facility is sanitized and quarantine measures are put in place. It can take between three and seven months for such farms to return to raising chickens as normal again.

"Work to resume poultry farming is already under way and (production) should be active in early spring," a Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries official said.

"But it will take some time for numbers to recover because farms won't return to 100 percent capacity straight away," the official said.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Even without bird flu egg price will soar, Japan currently experiencing inflation.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/02/24/business/inflation-record-high/

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It's ridiculous that Japan has not followed the lead of developed nations and switched to large-scale free range farming models.

Ethics aside (because we all know animal wellbeing is merely an afterthought over here), when it comes to bird flu, free-range hens are considered far safer than battery hens in spreading the virus because they are far less likely to contract the virus in the first place. Free-range hens have access to outdoor areas, where they can roam, scratch for food, and engage in natural behaviors. This means they are less crowded and have better ventilation, which reduces the risk of transmission of the virus.

On the other hand, battery hens are raised in cramped conditions, in large, crowded sheds - with each chicken given a space smaller than an A4 sheet of paper. This creates an ideal environment for the virus to spread, as the close proximity of the birds makes it much easier for the virus to move from bird to bird.

Free-range hens are also typically healthier and have stronger immune systems than battery hens as well, which help them fight off the virus if they do become infected. Not to mention, their more varied and nutrient-dense diet, which can also contribute to their overall health and resilience.

One could say that chicken farms are a microcosm of Japan's stubborn refusal to embrace positive change, and are now paying dearly for because of. And the ones paying most dearly for it are sh*t-on-the-end-of-the-stick egg consumers like you and I.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Sakura Basque Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Springtime Seafoods to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shokuhin Sanpuru: The Japanese Art Of Fake Food Samples

GaijinPot Blog

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Karaoto Suisen Park

GaijinPot Travel