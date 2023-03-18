Japan egg prices soar amid record 16 mil bird flu cullings

Egg prices are soaring in Japan as the current avian flu season sees a record 16 million birds marked for culling, impacting both the restaurant sector and households already struggling with inflation.
Egg-laying hens make up more than 90 percent of birds in the process of being culled, according to the agriculture ministry, limiting the supply of eggs and pushing prices higher.
The current bird flu outbreak has spread at an unprecedented pace since the season began in October, with at least 80 cases at poultry firms in 26 of the country's 47 prefectures.
As of March 2, the wholesale price per kilogram of medium sized eggs was 335 yen in Tokyo, the highest ever since 1993 when data first became available, according to JA.Z-Tamago Co, the egg seller within the JA agricultural cooperative group.
Concerns about shortages are also growing, with an increasing number of restaurants opting to suspend offering egg-based dishes.
It is expected to take at least six months until egg availability recovers to former levels.
Once an infection is confirmed at a poultry farm, all its birds are culled, after which the facility is sanitized and quarantine measures are put in place. It can take between three and seven months for such farms to return to raising chickens as normal again.
"Work to resume poultry farming is already under way and (production) should be active in early spring," a Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries official said.
"But it will take some time for numbers to recover because farms won't return to 100 percent capacity straight away," the official said.© KYODO
1 Comment
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Even without bird flu egg price will soar, Japan currently experiencing inflation.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/02/24/business/inflation-record-high/
Jay
It's ridiculous that Japan has not followed the lead of developed nations and switched to large-scale free range farming models.
Ethics aside (because we all know animal wellbeing is merely an afterthought over here), when it comes to bird flu, free-range hens are considered far safer than battery hens in spreading the virus because they are far less likely to contract the virus in the first place. Free-range hens have access to outdoor areas, where they can roam, scratch for food, and engage in natural behaviors. This means they are less crowded and have better ventilation, which reduces the risk of transmission of the virus.
On the other hand, battery hens are raised in cramped conditions, in large, crowded sheds - with each chicken given a space smaller than an A4 sheet of paper. This creates an ideal environment for the virus to spread, as the close proximity of the birds makes it much easier for the virus to move from bird to bird.
Free-range hens are also typically healthier and have stronger immune systems than battery hens as well, which help them fight off the virus if they do become infected. Not to mention, their more varied and nutrient-dense diet, which can also contribute to their overall health and resilience.
One could say that chicken farms are a microcosm of Japan's stubborn refusal to embrace positive change, and are now paying dearly for because of. And the ones paying most dearly for it are sh*t-on-the-end-of-the-stick egg consumers like you and I.