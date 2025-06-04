 Japan Today
business

Japan enacts revised law to curb customer abuse, protect workers

TOKYO

Japan on Wednesday enacted a revised law requiring all companies to adopt protective measures against overbearing or abusive behavior by customers, as such conduct has reportedly caused mental health issues and distress among workers.

The legislation, set to take effect by the end of 2026, calls on companies, along with local governments, to establish clear rules to counter abuse and create consultation systems for victims. The specific details will be outlined in forthcoming guidelines.

Companies that do not meet the criteria will receive administrative guidance and recommendations. If they fail to comply, their names will be publicly disclosed.

The revised law follows a rise in cases of workers quitting or falling ill due to kasu-hara, a Japanese slang term for customer harassment. Some pundits say that the phrase "the customer is God" and a culture of excessive hospitality have fueled arrogant behavior in Japan.

The legislation defines customer harassment as "words and actions that are not acceptable in general and disturb the working environment of employees."

In the field of gender empowerment, the revised legislation also aims to address health-related challenges in the workplace, while urging companies to institute policies against the sexual harassment of students interviewing for graduate jobs.

