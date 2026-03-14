Japan eyes building LNG carriers for first time since 2019

File photo taken in 2020 shows a liquefied natural gas carrier docking at a pier in Mie Prefecture.

Japan's public and private sectors are considering working together to revive domestic construction of liquefied natural gas carriers for the first time since 2019, a seven-year hiatus, a source close to the matter said.

The endeavor will be part of a key investment strategy that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration is promoting to strengthen economic security.

There have been talks for the country's top shipbuilder, Imabari Shipbuilding Co, to use part of the manufacturing facilities of another major shipbuilder, Oshima Shipbuilding Co, in Nagasaki Prefecture, for the project.

Further discussions on the matter will be held on Thursday at a meeting hosted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism involving a panel of experts.

As the project is directly tied to the nation's energy policy, the panel will include experts on shipbuilding, maritime transportation and energy, the source said.

Japan lags far behind China and South Korea in shipbuilding volume, especially for LNG carriers, which have not been built in the country since Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. each delivered one in 2019.

Shipbuilding is one of the 17 fields the Takaichi administration has designated for key investment, with a target of 1 trillion yen ($6.3 billion) in public and private funding over 10 years. The funding will support capital investment and technological development.

© KYODO