Japan eyes preventing convenience store chains from forcing 24-hour operations

Japan's antitrust watchdog is considering preventing convenience store operators from forcing franchise owners to open their outlets 24 hours a day, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.
Cases such as when operators unilaterally reject requests from franchise holders to review their business hours to cope with severe labor shortages, would be subject to the new regulations under consideration, the sources said.
The Japan Fair Trade Commission is exploring the possibility of applying the antitrust law, which prohibits companies abusing their positions of power, to those cases, to protect vulnerable business partners.
This month, the industry ministry urged operators of Japan's eight major convenience store chains to formulate plans to address acute labor shortages that have been placing a burden on franchise store owners.
Industry leader Seven-Eleven Japan Co has said it will review its long-time 24-hour operating policy, following a dispute with one of its shop owners, who cut the business hours at his store in Higashiosaka, western Japan, without approval from the franchise operator in February.
The owner of the outlet was first accused by Seven-Eleven Japan of violating his contract. But the dispute has grabbed national headlines, leading the retailer and its rivals in the industry to review their round-the-clock business styles.
Convenience stores have been increasingly relying on foreign part-time workers to fill shifts, as many owners have been struggling to secure labor amid Japan's graying population.
About 80 percent of convenience store owners who responded to a recent survey by the industry ministry said they worry about rising labor costs.© KYODO
Yubaru
I see no reason for some convenience stores to stay open for 24/7 anyway.
I would personally love to see convenience stores here join together with gas station operators and make things a hell of a lot more "convenient" too!
Michael Machida
Forcing? The entire meaning of convenience store is that it is convenient for the customer. Forcing? 24/7 is the business model. If they do stop the convenience of 24/7 operation, then it is not a convenience store anymore. It is just a regular small store like the rest of them. I want the convenience of going to the store to buy my pizza puff any time I want. Convenience store are expensive. They all make a lot of money. So what is this crying all about?
Aly Rustom
How is it the business of the convenience store chains to address the labor shortage?? Surely that is the responsibility of the government through immigration reform! Why is the burden being put on the convenience stores? Plus, its not just the convenience stores. SDF, Police, drivers, construction, health care workers, chain restaurants- practically EVERY industry in Japan is suffering labor shortages. This is something the gov has to address- NOT the private industry.