Japan eyes preventing convenience store chains from forcing 24-hour operations

Japan's antitrust watchdog is considering preventing convenience store operators from forcing franchise owners to open their outlets 24 hours a day, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

Cases such as when operators unilaterally reject requests from franchise holders to review their business hours to cope with severe labor shortages, would be subject to the new regulations under consideration, the sources said.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission is exploring the possibility of applying the antitrust law, which prohibits companies abusing their positions of power, to those cases, to protect vulnerable business partners.

This month, the industry ministry urged operators of Japan's eight major convenience store chains to formulate plans to address acute labor shortages that have been placing a burden on franchise store owners.

Industry leader Seven-Eleven Japan Co has said it will review its long-time 24-hour operating policy, following a dispute with one of its shop owners, who cut the business hours at his store in Higashiosaka, western Japan, without approval from the franchise operator in February.

The owner of the outlet was first accused by Seven-Eleven Japan of violating his contract. But the dispute has grabbed national headlines, leading the retailer and its rivals in the industry to review their round-the-clock business styles.

Convenience stores have been increasingly relying on foreign part-time workers to fill shifts, as many owners have been struggling to secure labor amid Japan's graying population.

About 80 percent of convenience store owners who responded to a recent survey by the industry ministry said they worry about rising labor costs.

