Japan's industrial production was up 2.7 percent, the third consecutive monthly rise after a 0.5 percent rise each in October and in November Photo: AFP/File
Japan factory output up in December, beating expectations

By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Japan's factory output rose more than expected in December, as production of automobile-related parts and other machines expanded, government data showed Wednesday.

The figures showed industrial production was up 2.7%, the third consecutive monthly rise after a 0.5% rise each in October and in November.

It beat market expectations of a 1.5% rise.

The latest data, released by the industry ministry, comes as Japan has notched up seven straight quarters of economic growth -- the longest positive run for 16 years -- with the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games giving the economy a shot in the arm.

But it has struggled to put to rest deflation fears, failing to achieve the 2% inflation rate target set by the central bank, which is thought crucial to boosting the economy.

The government and central bank hope to see a "virtuous cycle", with an export-led recovery having a positive impact on jobs and household income and thereby boosting domestic demand, which accounts for roughly 60% of Japan's economy.

On Tuesday, internal ministry data showed that the country's household spending slipped 0.1% in December while the jobless rate edged up to 2.8% from 2.7% the previous month.

Hang on, it's not Friday afterrnoon already, is it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

