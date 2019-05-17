Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Zozo CEO Yusaku Maezawa Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japanese fashion magnate Maezawa raises over $8 mil at Sotheby's auction

0 Comments
By Sam Nussey
TOKYO

Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa sold art for more than $8 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York on Thursday night, providing funding to the entrepreneur who previously said he has no money.

Maezawa, the founder and CEO of online fashion retailer Zozo, sold an Andy Warhol painting - "Flowers" - for $5.6 million, well above an estimate of $1.5 million-$2 million.

Another painting, Ed Ruscha's "Bones In Motion", went for$2.4 million, in line with an estimate of $2 million-$3 million.

Maezawa said on Twitter earlier this month he was selling art because he has no money due to his high spending.

The entrepreneur has grabbed attention through his flashy lifestyle, including paying $110 million for a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting and signing up as the first private passenger to be taken around the moon by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

His wealth took a hit with Zozo's share price having plunged 60% from its peak last July after a series of corporate missteps.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Tokyo’s Top Summer 2019 International School Programs For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Uncategorized

Where to See Kagura Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

This Japanese TV Show Panelist Is Being Praised for Calling Out An Offensive Segment about Gender

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

LGBT

Campy

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

All You Can Eat Japanese Barbeque At ‘In the Green Beer Garden & BBQ’ Ikebukuro

Savvy Tokyo