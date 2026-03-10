Japan February bankruptcies hit 13-year high on labor shortages, inflation

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan climbed 11.3 percent in February from a year earlier to 851, the highest level for the month in 13 years, pressured by labor shortages and rising prices, a survey by a credit research firm showed Monday.

A total of 47 companies cited labor shortages, rising above 40 for the first time in five months, while inflation triggered 69 bankruptcies, marking a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month, according to Tokyo Shoko Research.

Labor-intensive industries were hit hardest by cost increases driven by worker shortages, with bankruptcies focused on construction, shipping and food services.

Bankruptcies among eateries hit 83, up more than 30 percent from the year before.

Total liabilities in February fell 22.2 percent from a year earlier to about 133.1 billion yen ($839 million). Over 80 percent of bankruptcies consisted of firms that reported less than 100 million yen in liabilities.

