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Kagome's Beyond, an orange-flavored 100 percent juice made without orange Image: Kagome Co
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Kagome launches orange-flavored juice without oranges

3 Comments
NAGOYA

In the face of rising import costs due partly to the poor crop of oranges globally, Japanese food and beverage maker Kagome Co has launched an orange-flavored juice without actually using the fruit.

After roughly two years of development, the orange taste was replicated by using the company's unique technology, combining ingredients including yellow carrots grown in New Zealand and apples, the manufacturer said.

In recent years, orange prices have surged in Japan, which relies largely on imports, as poor harvests in major producing countries such as Brazil coincided with a weaker yen, leading to suspended sales of orange juice.

According to trade data, the import price of orange juice stood at about 980 yen per liter in 2025, nearly four times that of 2020.

The new product, called Beyond, was introduced earlier this month to supermarkets and convenience stores across the country as a 100 percent vegetable and fruit juice. It comes in a 195-milliliter box and costs around 140 yen.

Yellow carrots used in the juice have a natural sweetness, while apples were added to enhance the sweet taste. Other ingredients included pineapples and lemons.

Kagome said on its product website that vegetables and fruits with relatively stable supply were chosen as ingredients.

© KYODO

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3 Comments
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Why even bother mentioning oranges when there aren’t any ?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Why even bother mentioning oranges when there aren’t any ?

For Marketing perhaps? So it's from artificial flavor right, what next?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Juice is basically just liquid sugar with most of the beneficial fiber stripped away, even if it's "100% pure"/ "no added sugar." Your body treats it more like soda than real food.

When you actually eat whole fruit you get the fiber, which slows down the absorption of the natural sugars and prevents the sharp blood sugar spike that juice causes. The fiber also feeds your gut microbiome, helps you feel full, and improves metabolic health.

But if you really crave a juice, as long as it's not sweetened with artificial garbage like aspartame, sucralose, or any of the other chemical slop they love to pump into "sugar-free" products - which are terrible for the gut, brain, and metabolism - then fine.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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