Japanese firm says it will pay part of salaries in Bitcoin

A Japanese company will start paying part of its employees' salaries in Bitcoin, as it aims to get better understanding of the virtual currency, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
GMO Internet, which operates a range of web-related businesses including finance, online advertising and internet infrastructure, will start paying up to 100,000 yen monthly by Bitcoin to its employees in Japan from February next year.
"Employees can receive salaries by Bitcoin if they want to," company spokeswoman Harumi Ishii told AFP.
"We hope to improve our own literacy of virtual currency by actually using it," she said.
The offer will be open to around 4,000 employees of the GMO group in Japan, she said.
The company started a Bitcoin trading and exchange business in May.
And next month, it will join the so-called "Bitcoin mining" business -- gaining the right to receive new Bitcoins as a reward for helping keep the network secure by approving transactions.
World Bitcoin prices have surged globally this year, soaring from less than $1,000 in January to $17,000 this week.© 2017 AFP
Burning Bush
Can I get Litecoin instead.
Bitcoin is old news
commanteer
Yes. Just swap your bitcoin for litecoin, or any other coin you want.
Strangerland
But people say that Bitcoin isn't a currency.
The Japanese government doesn't agree of course.
bones
It's only a matter of time, but most people will never realize it until it's too late.
Strangerland
Doom! Doom! The end is nigh! Save yourselves!
zizou2016
when the Mt Gox scandal happened in 2009, all the officials were blaming this non regulated currency not created by any government and wanted to get rid of it, which was my understanding. I think they were starting to get afraid it strongly concurrences the actual currency, but also because it was use for underground transactions.
Now they did regulate it to also start to get part of the cake. No blame anymore
Educator60
Headline and first paragraph are a bit misleading since they are only offering —the choice— of having part of one’s salary paid in bitcoin. Remains to be seen whether any employees actually select that option.
Strangerland
We need to be clear, no one can regulate bitcoin as a result of its decentralization. What is being regulated are the exchanges that allow the average person to buy and/or sell bitcoin. It's impossible to regulate bitcoin itself.
Dango bong
scam and rip off you should not work for that company. bitcoin is a total scam
Strangerland
Or, they could work for that country and just take their salary in yen. Or did you not read the article?
Ahh, another person who literally has no clue how it works, calling it a scam.
maybeperhapsyes
I have no clue about bitcoin. But my friends have made a shed load of money and I'm sitting here watching it happen.
SaikoPhysco
I'd like to know how they plan to mine Bitcoins in Japan... the cost of electricity is prohibitively expensive. In order to do it profitably they would need to set up their own PV System... with batteries to power the computers during the non daylight hours.
kurisupisu
Only thing is that there aren't really enough places to go and spend it......
mmwkdw
One would wonder whether that is Legal ?
My thoughts:
BitCoin is a Virtual Commodity, so you may as well pay your Employees with an in-game Virtual Item.
M3M3M3
This is a misleading headline. It should read "Japanese firm says it will pay salaries entirely in Japanese yen, but will then exchange up to ¥100,000 into Bitcoin on their behalf at the spot rate on any given day.. but only if they want"
It would have been news if they and the employee had signed an employment contract committing themselves to paying 10 Bitcoins regardless of the exchange rate. Obviously that will not happen because Bitcoin's instability means that it is impossible to sign long term contracts with.
pacint
Would be more interesting if the company weren't involved in bitcoins itself.
Sounds like they are using employees for clients, kinda like asking employees to invest in company stock/shares.
Strangerland
Why wouldn't it be? The Japanese government recognizes it as a currency.
Your thoughts are wrong - the Japanese government has said it's a currency.
What do you mean by 'involved' in, and how could it be like asking employees to invest in company stocks, when no one owns or regulates bitcoin?
pacint
GMO is a bitcoin exchange and will soon start mining Bitcoins, that type of work involvement as per the article.
Laguna
Anyone else find it ironic that the compensation, even if delivered in Bitcoin, is pegged to an actual currency?
Strangerland
Not really. My company receives an equivalent in yen of foreign currencies from clients all the time. We quote them in foreign currencies and they pay us that value in yen at the time they make payment.
M3M3M3
But that's not what is happening here. Not even close. The employment contracts are set in Japanese yen, and the employer pays in Jaoanese yen as per the employment contract. Only then does GMO offer the option of converting it to Bitcoin on their behalf (at a less than competitive rate one assumes).
Btw, why doesn't your company invoice in Bitcoin? Of course, you would be crazy to do so because you could never be even remotely certain that you would get the equivalent value of the goods or services you are selling. Face it, bit coin has only one job: to be a currency, but it fails miserably at it.
Nerakai
"If the employee want."
Strangerland
Yeah, same thing. We have a client, I quote him an hourly rate in US$. At the end of the month, we invoice him in US$ for the amount he owes, and he pays me in yen at the current rate of the $/¥ exchange rate. Exact same thing.
Example given / my situation:
Contract in ¥ / contract in $
Payment in bitcoin at ¥/bitcoin rate / payment in yen at $/¥ rate
That's right. It has not stabilized enough to do so. Give it a few more years and I'll be much more likely to do so. At the moment, I don't think it's worth the risk.
Bitcoin has zero job at all. It's a currency that people can use in any manner they like, and people are doing that right now.
Your comment is like saying 'cash has one job - and since you cannot easily store a million dollars in your closet securely, it fails at that job'.
M3M3M3
@Strangerland
It's not the same for two reasons. First, because the currency of your contract is denominated in USD, your customer can insist on enforcing the contract and paying in USD, right? (even though he offers to pay the yen equivalent for convenience). This exposes you to currency risk if the value of the dollar drops. Second, because you live in Japan you must pay taxes in Japanese yen. This means that if your customer insists on paying in USD and the value has fallen, you will have to crystallise some of your USD losses by exchanging them into yen to settle your tax bill by the end of the year (assuming you've made a profit and you haven't earned enough yen elsewhere).
Contrast that with the GMO employees. The contracts are denominated in yen, the paymemt is in yen, they are paying taxes in yen here in Japan. The bitcoin exchange is voluntary. There is absolutely no currency risk at all. This is why I say the situation is completely different.
I think this is just wishful thinking. But we shall see.
A currency, by its very nature, is supposed to circulate as a medium of exchange. If it is serving another purpose, it is not really a currency.
Not to split hairs but a million dollars in cash will actually fit comfortably into a small rolling suitcase, assuming it's in $100 bills. So it will definitely fit securely into the back bottom drawer of your closet.
Strangerland
No, payment is specified to be made by the client, in yen, to our Japanese account at the current rate.
Just like in this story, if an employee chooses that option.
It does, and has. It goes the other way as well though - in 2014 (I think) the yen suddenly dropped significantly a month or two after I signed a contract, at which point we were suddenly getting about 500,000 yen/month more than when we signed the contract. I consider fluctuation when signing the contracts.
From this story, it appears the payment of 100,000 yen is in bitcoin. I don’t see that the employee ever receives that yen. Just the equivalent in bitcoin.