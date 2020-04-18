Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Japanese firms making medical gowns, sanitizer amid virus spread

TOKYO

Major Japanese companies are branching into new fields to make medical gowns and hand sanitizer to ease shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Textile maker Teijin Ltd will begin production of medical gowns and is planning to supply 9 million to relevant government ministries and agencies by the end of June.

Teijin will utilize the materials and know-how of its Osaka-based unit Teijin Frontier Co to produce 50,000 gowns a month from May at the latter's factory in the Fukuoka Prefecture city of Omuta. Overseas plants, including those in China and Thailand, are also expected to start production.

Medical gowns come in two types - surgical and non-surgical. Teijin will upload the gowns' design on its website so that other businesses can follow suit and help in easing the current shortage.

As for protective gear used by medical workers, Japanese chemical fiber maker Toray Industries Inc. is more than tripling production from the previous year with a view to supplying to the domestic market.

Meanwhile, cosmetics maker Shiseido Co began producing hand sanitizer Friday at its factory in Tochigi Prefecture and will expand production to other domestic plants in Osaka, Shizuoka and Saitama prefectures from May. It aims to produce 200,000 bottles, or 100,000 liters, per month and supply them to medical institutions for a fee.

Shiseido said that by using its know-how and technology in cosmetics development, it has developed a sanitizer that helps prevent dry hands, even when applied repeatedly.

The formula for the sanitizer, which has been approved by the health ministry, will be shared with other companies, Shiseido said.

It has already produced disinfectant at its factories in France and the United States, which it is providing for free to local medical institutions.

