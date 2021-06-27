Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan FY2020 cigarette sales dive on shift to vaping amid pandemic

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's cigarette sales in fiscal 2020 fell below 100 billion for the first time in decades, as more smokers apparently opted to use heated tobacco products amid the spread of teleworking due to the coronavirus pandemic, industry data showed.

In the year that ended in March, sales of rolled tobacco products plunged by a record 16.3 percent from the year before to 98.8 billion sticks, the lowest since fiscal 1990 when comparable data became available, according to the Tobacco Institute of Japan.

The figure represents more than a 70 percent drop from fiscal 1996 when sales peaked at 348.3 billion cigarettes.

In Japan, smoking rates among adults have been on the decline in recent years, reflecting concerns about health, according to a health ministry survey.

In 2019, 27.1 percent among men and 7.6 percent among women regularly smoked, down from 29.0 percent and 8.1 percent from the year before, the survey showed.

Heat-not-burn cigarettes that do not emit smoke, meanwhile, have become popular nationwide, especially among the younger generation, since around 2016.

Sales of such heated tobacco products in fiscal 2020 came to 41.3 billion sticks in Japan, equivalent to some 40 percent of rolled cigarette sales.

Such products involve an electronic device that heats tobacco leaves in a stick, and the user inhales the generated vapor instead of smoke. It is seen as odorless and reduces risks of causing fires.

"Due to the spread of the coronavirus, there have been more opportunities to smoke at home," said an industry official, adding such people turned to heat-not-burn cigarettes due to reluctance to release smoke inside their homes or on balconies.

It has also become difficult for smokers to light up cigarettes outside their homes after the revised health promotion law fully went into effect in April last year and people are banned from smoking indoors including in government buildings, eateries, hotel lobbies and workplaces.

Amid the stricter rules for smokers, makers are also focusing on heat-not-burn cigarettes.

U.S. tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc's Japan arm said it eyes stopping selling rolled cigarettes in Japan within 10 to 15 years.

Its rival Japan Tobacco Inc., which saw falls in revenues and profits in the business year that ended in December due to slumping sales of rolled tobacco, hopes to restore its performance by launching its new mainstay heated cigarette product this summer.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Chief Relationship Officer Sarah Bull Brings A Personal Touch To Business

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog