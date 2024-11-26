 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
business

Japan, Germany shortlisted to build new Australian frigates

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australia said Monday it has shortlisted Japan and Germany to build its new fleet of general purpose frigates in a program worth up to A$10 billion ($6.5 billion) over the next decade.

Japan has proposed vessels based on the Maritime Self-Defense Force's cutting-edge Mogami-class frigate, Canberra said, with a final decision set to be made next year.

The frigate produced by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd can be operated by around 90 crew, half as many as similar vessels.

Germany's contender is the MEKO A200 frigate developed by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, a modern version of the Australian navy's Anzac-class frigates.

The announcement came after Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles told a press conference after a meeting with Japanese and U.S. counterparts earlier this month in Darwin that the Mogami-class frigate is a "very capable platform" and his country is "very impressed."

Australia's new frigates will replace the Anzac-class ships and will be equipped for undersea warfare and local air defense in order to secure maritime trade routes and its northern approaches, the government said.

South Korean and Spanish companies had also vied for the project.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

