Japan gov't eyes easing lending rules for foreign banks to spur growth

The Japanese government is considering easing restrictions on lending by foreign banks to facilitate the use of overseas capital for investment in growth areas and mergers and acquisitions, a source close to the matter said.

The Financial Services Agency is considering a plan to allow foreign banks, including those without branches in Japan, to participate in syndicated loans to large companies if arranged by Japanese banks, the source said.

The agency hopes the easing of regulations will encourage the use of foreign capital to facilitate investment in strategic areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors, the source said.

The idea is expected to be included in a new financial sector strategy the government aims to compile as early as this summer, the source said.

A bill to revise the Money Lending Business Act is expected to be submitted to parliament as early as 2027, the source said. If approved, it would be the first revision of the law since 2006.

The joint lending projects could be denominated in foreign currencies such as the U.S. dollar and euro, helping Japanese banks cut funding costs amid the weak yen, the source said.

Currently, foreign banks must have branches in Japan to lend to Japanese companies and must also have executives with experience in lending operations, in addition to meeting other requirements.

The envisioned revision would also simplify procedures for foreign funds to lend to Japanese companies, the source said.

As of November 2025, Japanese branches of 56 foreign banks, mostly from Europe, the United States and China, have been approved, according to the agency.

To ensure users are protected even if regulations are relaxed, the agency plans to ask foreign banks to submit reports on their operations, the source said.

While the previous law revision introduced strict rules, including on lending to individuals and small and medium-sized companies, some have argued that the restrictions are too strict for sound foreign financial institutions.

© KYODO