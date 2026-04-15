Gov't issues advisory to ANA over aircraft maintenance misconduct

Japan's transport ministry on Tuesday issued a business improvement advisory to All Nippon Airways Co following two cases of improper conduct in aircraft maintenance last year, including falsified records by a mechanic.

With the incidents coming after a similar case of misconduct in 2024, the ministry deemed the airline's oversight insufficient and issued a warning to improve its safety management structure. The airline is to report back by May 15.

ANA and its parent company, ANA Holdings Inc, on Tuesday announced disciplinary measures against 50 executives for fiscal 2025, including a one-month 30 percent pay cut for former president Shinichi Inoue and current president Juichi Hirasawa, who was senior executive vice president at the time of the latest misconduct.

According to the ministry and ANA, on Nov 27 last year, a mechanic at Itami airport mistakenly used oil prohibited under company regulations to refuel after replacing a brake valve.

While the mistake was caught, the mechanic falsified maintenance records and allowed the aircraft to operate without taking necessary measures.

Earlier that month, on Nov 13, a mechanic at Narita airport was informed of damage to the cargo compartment rail of a cargo aircraft but deemed it a "minor defect" without referring to the relevant regulations.

The aircraft was allowed to operate without repairs despite the level of wear exceeding the regulated permissible limit. ANA has stated that neither case affected flight safety.

The airline has already been addressing a stern warning from the ministry issued in October 2024 after a maintenance worker at Fukushima Airport failed to report and replace underinflated aircraft tires in violation of regulations.

"We take this situation very seriously, as it occurred while corrective actions were being implemented. We will do our utmost to prevent a recurrence and restore trust," ANA said, adding it will strengthen training for maintenance supervisors and increase reporting channels.

© KYODO