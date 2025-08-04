 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/takasuu
business

Japan gov't panel hikes minimum hourly wage by 6% to record 1,118 yen

0 Comments
TOKYO

An advisory panel to Japan's labor ministry on Monday decided to raise the nationwide minimum wage guidance to a record 1,118 yen an hour for fiscal 2025, up a record 63 yen, or 6 percent, from a year earlier, amid rising living costs.

The fastest year-on-year increase to date still falls short of the 7.3 percent average annual growth seen as necessary every year until fiscal 2029 to meet the government's target of raising the average minimum wage to 1,500 yen by the end of the 2020s.

Still, the decision -- reached after rounds of meetings by a panel under the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare -- paves the way for minimum wages to exceed 1,000 yen in all 47 prefectures in fiscal 2025 through next March. Comparable data has been available since fiscal 2002.

In Japan, a government panel sets an annual guideline for minimum wages in each prefecture. Local panels then decide the specific rates for their areas starting in early August, with the new wages taking effect in the fall.

This year's advisory panel meeting dragged on due to a rift between labor representatives pushing for strong wage growth to counter inflation and management-side members concerned that small and midsize firms would struggle to keep up with larger companies in raising pay.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, whose government has been calling for companies to raise wages, welcomed the latest decision, saying that wage growth is "the linchpin" of Japan's growth strategy.

"Pay hikes will rejuvenate the economy and help businesses grow, which will then lead to appropriate levels of wages to be paid to workers in a virtuous cycle. We will maximize our efforts to achieve this," Ishiba told reporters.

Asked about the prospect of achieving the 1,500 yen minimum wage target, Ishiba said it is "achievable."

Japan's minimum wages remain lower than those in other major economies, with a regional gap of about 200 yen per hour between Tokyo, which has the highest rate, and Akita, the lowest. The nationwide average is 1,055 yen.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

Macrobiotics: The Japanese Concept That Brings Balance To Your Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sanseito: Should Foreigners Be Worried About Japan’s Far-Right Conspiracy Party?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Sawara: My Favorite Chiba Day Trip Spot

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Underrated Coffee Town Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Ashikaga Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Common Post-Honeymoon Stage Issues in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Chirihama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Yurei: 7 Japanese Ghosts & Their Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Setouchi Triennale 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog