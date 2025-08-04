Japan gov't panel hikes minimum hourly wage by 6% to record 1,118 yen

An advisory panel to Japan's labor ministry on Monday decided to raise the nationwide minimum wage guidance to a record 1,118 yen an hour for fiscal 2025, up a record 63 yen, or 6 percent, from a year earlier, amid rising living costs.

The fastest year-on-year increase to date still falls short of the 7.3 percent average annual growth seen as necessary every year until fiscal 2029 to meet the government's target of raising the average minimum wage to 1,500 yen by the end of the 2020s.

Still, the decision -- reached after rounds of meetings by a panel under the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare -- paves the way for minimum wages to exceed 1,000 yen in all 47 prefectures in fiscal 2025 through next March. Comparable data has been available since fiscal 2002.

In Japan, a government panel sets an annual guideline for minimum wages in each prefecture. Local panels then decide the specific rates for their areas starting in early August, with the new wages taking effect in the fall.

This year's advisory panel meeting dragged on due to a rift between labor representatives pushing for strong wage growth to counter inflation and management-side members concerned that small and midsize firms would struggle to keep up with larger companies in raising pay.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, whose government has been calling for companies to raise wages, welcomed the latest decision, saying that wage growth is "the linchpin" of Japan's growth strategy.

"Pay hikes will rejuvenate the economy and help businesses grow, which will then lead to appropriate levels of wages to be paid to workers in a virtuous cycle. We will maximize our efforts to achieve this," Ishiba told reporters.

Asked about the prospect of achieving the 1,500 yen minimum wage target, Ishiba said it is "achievable."

Japan's minimum wages remain lower than those in other major economies, with a regional gap of about 200 yen per hour between Tokyo, which has the highest rate, and Akita, the lowest. The nationwide average is 1,055 yen.

