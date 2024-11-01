 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Gov't to set up panel to discuss ways for small firms to hike wages

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday his government will set up an expert panel to discuss ways to promote salary hikes by small and midsize companies to "achieve salary hikes that outpace rising prices."

Ishiba, who spoke of the plan at the first meeting of the economic and fiscal policy council since he took office, has already expressed an aim to raise the country's average minimum hourly wage to 1,500 yen ($9.90) by the end of the 2020s.

Ishiba's ambitious minimum wage target has raised concerns among business owners. His predecessor, Fumio Kishida, vowed to achieve that target by the mid-2030s.

Japan's average minimum hourly wage for fiscal 2024 was lifted to 1,055 yen, effective from October, marking a gain of a record 51 yen, or 5.1 percent, from the previous year.

At the council meeting, the government presented a revised economic outlook, lowering its growth forecast for the current fiscal year through March to 0.7 percent from 0.9 percent estimated in July, citing a lingering negative impact of a safety data-rigging scandal in the auto sector.

In its latest projection, consumer prices -- a key gauge of inflation -- are expected to rise 2.6 percent in fiscal 2024, down from an earlier forecast of 2.8 percent but still well above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target, partly due to a slowdown in import price increases caused by the yen's depreciation.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

What is there to discuss? most businesses can’t afford it.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

"promote" salary hikes?! How about "force" salary hikes? This has been going on for a long time now, and it's clear employers are in no mood to enable real wage growth.

They need to be forced. The govt can rescind or threaten to rescind the corporate tax cut a few years ago and penalize companies whose profit growth well outpaces their pay raises through procurement bans, etc.

Simply put, make it unprofitble for corporations to be greedy. And don't just talk about it. Do it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How ? Using more subsidies or more foreign "trainee" abuse relaxation? Many of those foreign "trainee" being forced to work overtime while working below standard Japanese worker wages.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Really Like to Stay at a Hotel in Tokyo Disney Resort?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Get Married in Japan as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Turkey in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Coping With Weight Gain in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Jogakura Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo