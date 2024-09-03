Japanese gov't to use ¥989 bil in reserves to curb energy bills

The Japanese government decided Tuesday to allocate 989.15 billion yen in subsides to curb electricity and gas bills, mostly using up its reserve fund set aside to combat inflation.

The package aid is intended to ease the pain of rising energy costs on households in the fall, when people still rely on air conditioners and often travel by car.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government terminated the subsidies for electricity and gas bills in May, but decided in June to reinstate them between August and October to support households suffering from higher energy prices.

The government will also maintain its subsidies to oil wholesalers to limit the rise in retail gasoline prices until the end of the year.

"Considering its impact on efforts for decarbonization and green transformation as well as financial burden, it is not a policy that should be continued indefinitely," said Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki.

"It is necessary to consider an exit strategy, taking into account various economic factors, including price developments," Suzuki told a press conference.

Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.7 percent in July from a year earlier, with the rate of increase expanding for the third straight month as energy costs were pushed up following the termination of government subsidies, according to government data.

© KYODO