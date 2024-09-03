Japanese gov't to use ¥989 bil in reserves to curb energy bills

The Japanese government decided Tuesday to allocate 989.15 billion yen in subsides to curb electricity and gas bills, mostly using up its reserve fund set aside to combat inflation.
The package aid is intended to ease the pain of rising energy costs on households in the fall, when people still rely on air conditioners and often travel by car.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government terminated the subsidies for electricity and gas bills in May, but decided in June to reinstate them between August and October to support households suffering from higher energy prices.
The government will also maintain its subsidies to oil wholesalers to limit the rise in retail gasoline prices until the end of the year.
"Considering its impact on efforts for decarbonization and green transformation as well as financial burden, it is not a policy that should be continued indefinitely," said Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki.
"It is necessary to consider an exit strategy, taking into account various economic factors, including price developments," Suzuki told a press conference.
Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.7 percent in July from a year earlier, with the rate of increase expanding for the third straight month as energy costs were pushed up following the termination of government subsidies, according to government data.© KYODO
ok1517
Does that mean the government will pay my electricity bill, or at least half, or a quarter, or let's say 10%?
And how about gasoline, will the price drop by, well, 25%, or 15%, or 10%, or 5%.
Or does all that money go to those who already got it, like TEPCO, Yonden, Solato, Idemitsu, or whatever those companies are called?
I only want to know where my taxes end up, that's all, and maybe not asking for too much.
sakurasuki
JGovt solution, for many problem subsidies. Fighting inflation by adding more money in circulation that's really Japanese way.
Asiaman7
Hmm. I would love to see the data on this.
I would have guessed that peak personal-car travel would have been during the New Year holiday, spring school-year break, Golden Week holiday, or summer school-year break — none of which occur during autumn.
Perhaps it’s the changing of the leaves that’s “driving” this car travel in autumn.
kohakuebisu
NHK Close Up Gendai did a special on insulating houses yesterday. It was actually pretty good and talked to a representative from PassivHaus Japan. It showed an older lady who had had a typical low quality Showa house insulated at the urging of her son, and she said it was life-transforming. She said she now expected to live a longer and healthier life. They said it was worth well over the two million yen after subsidies it cost them (cue people, some of whom have brand new cars, melodramatically claiming this sum is a fortune).
SDCA
Nothing to complain about here. Monthly utility bills not going up is always a plus.