 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan gov't urges earlier release of securities reports for investors

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's financial watchdog on Friday called on all listed companies to disclose their annual securities reports before their general meetings of shareholders, allowing investors to review them before exercising their voting rights.

The government hopes listed firms will release their securities reports "a day or a couple of days before" their general gatherings of shareholders, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, who also oversees the Financial Services Agency, said at a press conference.

"Securities reports contain valuable information for investors to make decisions," Kato said. "We believe it is desirable for listed companies to ensure the reports can be reviewed" before their general meetings.

The FSA's move comes amid growing demands from shareholders, particularly overseas institutional investors, for adequate time to scrutinize securities reports before finalizing their intentions and voting at general gatherings.

Given that around 90 percent of the about 4,000 publicly listed firms in Japan disclose their securities reports on the day of or a few days after their general meetings of shareholders, advancing the timing by several days is feasible, the FSA said.

The FSA plans to examine when and how listed companies submit their securities reports after the fiscal year ending in March and consider additional measures for those that fail to comply with its request. Many Japanese firms conclude their fiscal year in March.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Use a Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sanda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tsuyama Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Using the Post Office in Japan: Useful Phrases

GaijinPot Blog

How to Talk Dirty in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Bento: Savvy’s Guide To Japan’s Packed Lunch Box

Savvy Tokyo

Gojo River

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2025: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

15 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Hay Fever in Japan: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Golden Route: The Best Itinerary for First-Time Travelers to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo