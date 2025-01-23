 Japan Today
Japan healthcare bankruptcies hit record high in 2024 on price hikes

TOKYO

The number of bankruptcies among medical institutions in Japan reached a record high of 64 in 2024, due in part to price hikes in medicines and equipment, as well as pay increases to secure human resources, a research firm said.

In total, 786 medical agencies went out of business, declared bankruptcy or disbanded last year, marking a record high, with health clinics accounting for 70 percent of the cases, according to Tokyo-based Teikoku Databank Ltd.

The rise in such incidents was also influenced by a growing number of healthcare providers facing severe cash flow problems caused by income drops in the wake of reduced subsidies related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan's largest research firm said.

By industry, health clinics topped the list with 618 cases, followed by dental clinics with 145 and hospitals with 23.

