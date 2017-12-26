Oita hotel to close for 10 days in a row to give employees time off

A popular hotel in southwestern Japan will close for 10 straight days in January at a cost of 200 million yen in revenues to give its employees time off, in the belief that the unusual measure will help to secure quality human resources.
Officials at the 647-room Suginoi Hotel in Beppu, one of the world's largest hot spring resorts in Oita Prefecture, said the hotel will be closed from Jan 9 through Jan 18 to allow around 800 staff to take holidays.
"It is difficult to take consecutive days off if you work in the hotel industry," said Kenji Azuma, 69, an official in charge of marketing. "But we have decided to take the hit (to revenue) to improve working conditions and ensure high-quality services."
The hotel, which opened in 1944, is one of the largest in the Kyushu region, known for its terraced outdoor baths with panoramic views. It draws around 700,000 guests annually.
In 2010, Orix Real Estate Corp, the hotel's operator headquartered in Tokyo, began closing the Oita hotel for five straight days in mid-January to allow employees to inspect hotels in Asia or the United States. Those not wishing to participate in the trips can take days off during the closure.
From next year, the company will extend the closure to 10 days.
Suginoi Hotel currently boasts nearly full occupancy rates following a large-scale renovation and its active promotion to foreign travelers.© KYODO
7 Comments
Jeff Huffman
One of those "Only in Japan" pieces. Essentially, the same thinking behind everyone only ever taking vacations at Shougatsu, the ever longer Golden Week and O-bon.
"But we have decided to take the hit (to revenue) to improve working conditions and ensure high-quality services." Sheesh. Can't possibly let people pick their own holiday time.
Ah_so
The rest of the world manages this "difficult" act. They actually make it look easy.
philly1
Rotating holiday times are standard practice elsewhere. Senior staff members are scheduled first and others follow. Spread over the year everyone gets to enjoy a break from work without the company having to sacrifice revenue.
However, in a culture where tradition dictates that everyone must do everything together at the same time--shoganai.
On the surface it seems rather noble of the company, but having taken the forced holiday time the staff is now obligated (giri) to do whatever is necessary for the other 355 days. Their holidays (equated with working conditions) are "so good" that no one will risk raising any other issues which might need to be addressed.
kurisupisu
Wow!
Giving staff a holiday after new year.
Incredible!
puregaijin
Wait. So 800 people get a holiday at the expanse of 1200 something people who could’ve used the hotel to stay by paying money. A bit rich, don’t you think? As someone said here, the rest of the world manages this wonderfully well!!!
puregaijin
*expense
RiskyMosaic
Well-meaning, but misguided.
So, great, the employees of this particular hotel get some time off (in the middle of winter) but if they have kids then the kids are back at school. If their wife, husband, significant other doesn't also work at the same hotel then they are still at work. So a meaningless 10 days off at an inopportune time. Fantastic.
Also, I bet that Jan 9 to Jan 18 is far from peak season. It's radical I know, but why don't they simply ensure all employees take 10 days off, at their own discretion, at some time during the year.