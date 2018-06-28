Japan household assets climb 2.5% in March on stock market rise

Financial assets held by Japanese households stood at a record 1,829 trillion yen ($17 trillion) at the end of March, climbing 2.5 percent from a year earlier thanks to a rise in share prices, the Bank of Japan said.

The figure marked a record high on a fiscal year-end basis for the sixth year in a row.

By asset type, cash and deposits increased 2.3 percent to 961 trillion yen and equities rose 11.7 percent to 199 trillion yen. Investment trusts gained 1.4 percent to 73 trillion yen while debt securities fell 5.5 percent to 23 trillion yen.

Assets held by companies excluding financial institutions rose 8.5 percent to 1,178 trillion yen.

Meanwhile, the outstanding balance of Japanese government bonds increased 1.2 percent to 1,097 trillion yen, of which the Bank of Japan held 459 trillion yen, or 41.8 percent.

The BOJ's holdings rose 7.4 percent but the pace of year-on-year growth slowed from last March's 17.3 percent as the central bank has been scaling down its government debt purchases, having shifted the focus of its ultra-easy policy from monetary base expansion to interest rates in 2016.

Government bonds held by foreign investors rose 2.5 percent to 120 trillion yen, or 10.9 percent of the total.

© KYODO