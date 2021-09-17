Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan household assets hit record-high as cash, stock prices rise

TOKYO

Japanese households held a record 1,992 trillion yen ($18 trillion) worth of assets at the end of June, up 6.3 percent from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to curb spending and stock prices gained, according to Bank of Japan data.

Cash and deposits rose 4.0 percent to 1,072 trillion yen, a fresh record high, partly because of summer bonus payments.

Assets held in securities jumped 30.0 percent to 210 trillion yen, as progress in vaccinations fed hopes for recovery in major economies and boosted stock prices.

Japan was still struggling to stem a surge in coronavirus cases in the April-June quarter, in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. With anti-virus measures in place, consumers were asked to refrain from going out and dining out and consumption remained sluggish.

Loans extended by financial institutions to nonfinancial firms increased 0.4 percent to 353 trillion yen.

The pace of year-on-year growth slowed from 7.6 percent at the end of March, potentially suggesting that companies have enough funds on hand.

To help financially struggling firms cope with the hit from the coronavirus pandemic, the BOJ and the government have ensured that such companies have access to necessary funds.

Cash and deposits held by nonfinancial firms increased 4.6 percent to 316 trillion yen, accounting for about a quarter of total assets, worth 1,226 trillion yen, up 8.4 percent, the BOJ data showed.

With the BOJ maintaining its asset-buying program to keep borrowing costs low for companies and consumers, the central bank's holdings of Japanese government bonds rose 3.7 percent to 540 trillion yen.

It owns 44.1 percent of Japan's 1,224 trillion yen in government debt. Overseas investors held 162 trillion yen, up 7.9 percent, accounting for 13.2 percent.

Good, people are not wasting their hard earned money and instead wisely putting it into savings.

It owns 44.1 percent of Japan's 1,224 trillion yen in government debt.

The BOJ owes 1,224 trillion yen... to itself.

Got it.

Assets held in securities jumped 30.0 percent 

Good show! A big challenge has been to get getting Japanese households to take on moderate risk and invest wisely to reap higher returns for their retirement years rather than just holding cash. That trend is growing, according to these numbers. The earlier govt reforms aimed this direction are having a great effect!

With deflation, nothing wrong with holding cash.

Bubble bubble bubble. Soon we will see trouble

With Japanese households cashed up with assets and stocks in a record way, things sure seem to be ticking along very well in Japan. Good to see Japanese save rather than spending unneccesarily on items like TVs, cars etc that dont need replacing. Hope this becomes a worldwide trend.

The Japanese government is still paying people NOT to work. My staff are loving it, they get one or two days off a week covered by the government and they are out working second jobs for cash. Absolute worst policy. They have absolutely no desire or reason to improve sales because they are making more money now. No wonder savings are up, but they had better save because their kids will be paying off all this debt someday through higher and higher taxes.

Good to see Japanese save rather than spending unneccesarily on items like TVs, cars etc that dont need replacing. Hope this becomes a worldwide trend.

Other countries are already leading for that

Saving money, putting it in some financial investments is good rather than some dum spending, but at the end of the day, it only benefits the banks and financial institutions, and in the opposite, many economical sectors will suffer

Burning BushToday  07:43 am JST

It owns 44.1 percent of Japan's 1,224 trillion yen in government debt.

The BOJ owes 1,224 trillion yen... to itself.

Got it.

What's your point?

The US FED owns 78% of the $21 trillion (2,290 trillion yen) in government debt.

The FED owes 2,290 trillion yen... to itself.

interesting.

Average Japanese household cash and savings is equivalent to US$ 340,000.

Average US household cash and savings in US$ 41,700. The median is only US$ 5,300. Half of American households have less than $5,300 total, which shows the incredible divide of wealth.

I would bet a new hundred dollar bill that the vast majority of that wealth is concentrated in the top 2%.

