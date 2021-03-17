Japan household assets hit record ¥1,948 tril

Assets held by Japanese households rose 2.9 percent from a year earlier to a record 1,948 trillion yen ($18 trillion) at the end of December, as the coronavirus pandemic dented spending and people built cash reserves, the Bank of Japan said Wednesday.

Cash and deposits rose 4.8 percent to a record 1,056 trillion yen, accounting for 54.2 percent of total assets held by Japanese households, according to the quarterly data.

The increase is partly due to the impact of the government's 100,000 yen cash handout scheme for all people in the country that was aimed at boosting economic and business activity through the promotion of private consumption.

Assets held in securities were up 0.7 percent at 198 trillion yen after three straight quarters of decline, as stock markets were roiled by the spread of the coronavirus that depressed economic activity globally.

On the corporate side, holdings in cash and deposits by nonfinancial firms jumped 16.6 percent from a year earlier to 311 trillion yen, the highest on record, suggesting many companies were cautious about spending and preferred to hoard cash amid coronavirus pandemic-driven uncertainty.

Corporate assets stood at 1,275 trillion yen, up 6.2 percent, while the total value of loans by financial institutions to nonfinancial firms increased 8.2 percent to 356 trillion yen.

The government and the BOJ have put in place a series of measures in response to the pandemic to help financially struggling firms gain access to required funds.

To help cushion the impact of the pandemic on the economy, the BOJ has maintained its aggressive monetary easing, gobbling up large amounts of assets, including Japanese government bonds to depress borrowing costs to low levels.

The data showed the central bank's holdings of Japanese government bonds jumped 10.3 percent to a record 545 trillion yen, meaning that it owned 44.7 percent of the outstanding state debt which totaled 1,220 trillion yen.

Overseas investors, meanwhile, held 163 trillion yen worth of Japanese government debt, up 11.6 percent.

