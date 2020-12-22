Japan household assets hit record ¥1.901 tril in Sept as virus slows consumption

Assets held by Japanese households hit a record 1,901 trillion yen ($18 trillion) at the end of September, up 2.7 percent from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic weakened consumption and left people with more cash and deposits, the Bank of Japan said Monday.

The expansion followed the government's cash handout program in which it gave 100,000 yen to each person to cope with the economic fallout from the pandemic. The result suggests that consumers did not splash out, instead adding to savings despite the intent of the policy.

The total of assets held in cash and deposits increased at the fastest pace of 4.9 percent to 1,034 trillion yen, also the largest on record and which accounts for 54.4 percent of overall assets held by Japanese households.

After an initial wave of coronavirus infections led to a state of emergency and the economy contracted in the April-June period, economic activity gradually resumed in the following quarter.

But activity has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels and a resurgence of the virus has caused uncertainty over the outlook.

BOJ data also showed that assets held in equities dropped 1.8 percent to 181 trillion yen while debt securities rose 2.2 percent to 26 trillion yen.

Companies, excluding financial institutions, also favored holding assets in cash and deposits amid the pandemic-caused uncertainty. Their holdings rose 14.3 percent to a record 309 trillion yen, accounting for about a quarter of total corporate assets worth 1,215 trillion yen, up 6.1 percent from a year before.

The total value of loans extended by financial institutions increased 5.6 percent to 937 trillion yen.

Loans to nonfinancial firms grew 9.7 percent to 354 trillion yen as the government and the BOJ have introduced incentives for banks and other institutions to increase lending to firms hit by the pandemic.

The quarterly report said the BOJ's holdings of Japanese government bonds hit a record 542 trillion yen, which means the central bank owned 45.1 percent of the outstanding debt issued by the state.

Under its massive asset purchase program to support the economy, the BOJ removed a cap on its government bond buying earlier this year.

Overseas investors owned 12.6 percent of Japanese government bonds after they increased their holdings by 4.4 percent to 152 trillion yen, according to the data.

© KYODO