Consumers were particularly reluctant to spend on eating out, recreation and cultural activities, and clothing and footwear, according to the ministry data Photo: AFP/File
business

Japan household spending drops sharply

By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Japan's household spending dropped nearly four percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed Friday, underlining an ongoing lack of appetite for consumption in the world's third-largest economy.

The country's household spending fell 3.9 percent in May, far worse than market expectations of a 1.5 percent decline, the internal affairs ministry said. The drop marked the fourth consecutive monthly decline, and suggests hopes for a rise in consumption are unlikely to be met anytime soon.

The government and central bank have said repeatedly that export-led economic growth in the country's corporate sector would eventually spread to domestic consumption.

But a recovery in spending has been slow, with economists saying salaries are not rising fast enough to drive an appetite for buying. Consumers were particularly reluctant to spend on eating out, recreation and cultural activities, and clothing and footwear, according to the ministry data.

"It is our consensus that spending is gradually expanding but the upward curve is near flat," Taro Saito, senior economist at NLI Research Institute, told AFP, pointing out that the spending data is notoriously volatile.

The latest data comes a few days after the Bank of Japan's closely watched quarterly business confidence survey showed declines for the second straight quarter.

Japan's economy slid into negative territory for the first time in two years at the beginning of the year, technically ending its longest period of expansion since the "bubble" days of the 1980s.

But the contraction by 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the January-March period does not suggest a recession, economists say.

Economists argue Japan is on a solid recovery path on the back of a global economic recovery, with investments linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics also giving the economy a shot in the arm.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nothing that another regressive sales tax hike can't fix, amirite?

4 ( +5 / -1 )

"....salaries are not rising fast enough to drive an appetite for buying."

Time to rescind the corporate-tax cut.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

How could this be so? We have all the politicians and the BOJ bragging about how the economy is booming. Is it possible they are just full of pee and wind and telling everybody what they want to hear instead of the truth? (sarcasm intended)

Consumer spending dropped by 10-25% (depending on the sector) after the last sales tax hike and has not recovered. Now, they are reporting a further drop in spending. This is because the record unemployment they keep bragging about has 60% of the workforce on short-term contracts and low salaries.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Just an anomoly. Once the mid year big bonuses kick in, and Olympics get closer, spending will be boosted. For example, I will buy a new TV and many clothes with my bonus.

The economists are right: the Japanese economy is ticking along very nicely.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

But a recovery in spending has been slow, with economists saying salaries are not rising fast enough to drive an appetite for buying.

Not rising fast enough? What a joke.....NOT RISING at all!

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Ganbare Japan - I will buy a new TV and many clothes with my bonus.

Oh, so just because you are among the 30% of the workforce who receive bonuses you think the economy is ok? It's because of this 'money for nothing' bonus system that the rest of the employees are on short-term contracts with low salaries and no benefits. Furthermore, it's usually these short-term workers doing most of the work while the full timers sit around drinking coffee and planning their next golf day. If the Japanese salary system was changed to a production based system half of the workforce would be working in the car park at Toys are Us.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Ganbare Japan!Today  07:35 am JST

Just an anomoly. Once the mid year big bonuses kick in...

What about salary increases?

...and Olympics get closer, spending will be boosted.

How is the Olympics going to encourage Japanese people to spend, and what happens after 2020?

For example, I will buy a new TV and many clothes with my bonus.

You personally are doing okay so the economy must be just fine too? Not a very compelling argument. You won't necessarily need a really big bonus for a TV and clothes anyway.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

If the Japanese salary system was changed to a production based system 

I think I’d go for a market based salary system.

It’s funny that anyone such as the power freaks in control would think Japanese wages should rise, without any fundamental force that would make that occur; thinking that someone should just stump up with the money out of the goodness of their hearts. Japan is a cohesive society, but it’s not that selfless.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The solution is quite simple. Increase income.

Raise the minimum wage.

Pay workers for overtime.

Reclassify contract workers as employees.

The more money people have to spend, the more they will spend.

It doesn't get any simpler than that.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

