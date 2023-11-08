Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan household spending falls 2.8% in September as wages slide

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's household spending in September fell 2.8 percent from a year earlier for the seventh consecutive monthly fall, as people cut back spending on food and other items amid rising prices while real wages continue to slide, government data showed Tuesday.

Households of two or more people spent an average of 282,969 yen, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. The rate of decline expanded from a 2.5 percent drop in August.

Separate data showed that real, inflation-adjusted wages in September dropped 2.4 percent from the previous year for the 18th straight monthly fall.

Nominal wages, the average total cash earnings per worker including base and overtime pay, rose 1.2 percent to 279,304 yen for the 21st consecutive month of climb, but they failed to keep up with rising prices, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Food expenditure, accounting for over a third of household spending, decreased 3.7 percent, falling for the 12th straight month, led by falls in vegetables, seaweed and meat.

Outlays for housing also declined 11.2 percent due to cutbacks on repairs and maintenance work and rents. Other categories also saw declines, with spending on clothing and shoes plunging 18.3 percent.

Among the few bright spots, expenditure for transportation and communications grew 12.4 percent, due to an increase in vehicle purchases, the internal affairs ministry said.

Household spending data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the country's gross domestic product.

As inflation pain continues for consumers in Japan, companies are under growing pressure to hike salaries from the government and Rengo, Japan's largest labor organization, ahead of the annual wage negotiations in spring.

The average pay hike at major member firms this year stood at 3.99 percent, the highest in 31 years, according to the Japan Business Federation.

Keep cutting back we need to teach the greedy price hikers they can’t get away with free money

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Difficult for me me to cut any spending as prices have been on the hike.

I am not sure on much those decrease or increase in spending are relevant. An increase seems to be positive but if it was continuous, we would reach a bubble state with a collapse some days

0 ( +0 / -0 )

