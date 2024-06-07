 Japan Today
The Bank of Japan's long-standing, ultra-loose monetary policies are designed to banish stagnation and deflation from the world's number four economy Image: AFP
business

Japan household spending sees first rise in 14 months

6 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's household spending rose in April for the first time in 14 months, official data showed Friday, as wages grow at the fastest pace in three decades.

The figure was up 0.5 percent on-year with more money spent on education, clothes and transport, including cars, according to the internal affairs ministry.

Eyes are now on a decision next week by the Bank of Japan, which in March hiked interest rates for the first time since 2007 but indicated it would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Wage growth is a key part of the BOJ's strategy as it targets demand-driven inflation of two percent -- as opposed to prices rising on the back of unstable, temporary factors such as the war in Ukraine.

Although "wage growth is not keeping up with price increases, it's expected that consumer spending will pick up as the employment and income environment improves", government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

Japan's largest business group Keidanren last month put the rate of wage increases among major companies at 5.58 percent -- the first time it has topped five percent in 33 years.

While the United States and other major economies have battled sky-high inflation, price rises in Japan have been more moderate.

In April, the pace of Japanese inflation slowed to 2.2 percent as gas bills fell.

The BOJ's long-standing, ultra-loose monetary policies are designed to banish stagnation and deflation from the world's number-four economy.

But they have made the central bank an outlier among its global peers, which have aggressively increased borrowing costs to tackle sky-high inflation.

Masamichi Adachi and Go Kurihara at UBS said last month that in Japan, the "prospect of consumption looks rather good" as "nominal wage growth is expected to accelerate".

While they do not expect another rate hike at the bank's meeting next week, "we cannot rule out the possibility of the BOJ's policy change to tightening direction in (the) next couple of months".

"Without any policy change, public criticism of the Bank could heighten," they added.

This is doublespeak for, "People have no choice but to spend more because prices keep on rising".

I know nobody (and I mean nobody) that is happily spending more because they are getting better wages.

Talk about propaganda.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Japan's household spending rose in April for the first time in 14 months, official data showed Friday, as wages grow at the fastest pace in three decades.

Yesterday:

https://japantoday.com/category/business/update2-japan%27s-real-wages-fall-for-record-25th-straight-month-in-april#comment-4237480

The figure was up 0.5 percent on-year with more money spent on education, clothes and transport, including cars, according to the internal affairs ministry.

The economic wizards at the Ministry see going back to school expenses as the sign of a rebounding consumer market.

Masamichi Adachi and Go Kurihara at UBS said last month that in Japan, the "prospect of consumption looks rather good" as "nominal wage growth is expected to accelerate".

Great use of the word 'nominal' meaning 'very small; far below the real value or cost' or 'existing in name only'.

The economic propaganda has truly reached pathetic levels.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Masamichi Adachi and Go Kurihara at UBS said last month that in Japan, the "prospect of consumption looks rather good" as "nominal wage growth is expected to accelerate".

And yesterday, we learned that real wages had fallen for a 25th consecutive month. Rising spending and falling wages is not a good combination.

https://japantoday.com/category/business/update2-japan's-real-wages-fall-for-record-25th-straight-month-in-april

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Yesterday wages were down today they're up. Down again tomorrow?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The Government really thinks that their people are dumb

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

The 15-64 population (Japanese 生産年齢人口) falls by getting on for one million people every year. Many old folks are still working of course, but generally in low paid work. As a country ages, its average household spending should fall. I'm looking forward to spending less and will be completely screwed if spending doesn't fall.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

