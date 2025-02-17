Major Japanese firms to log record profits for 4th straight year on rate hikes

A person looks at an electronic stock board showing at a securities firm in Tokyo on Feb 6.

Major Japanese firms are expected to book a record combined net profit for the fourth straight year in fiscal 2024, with the Bank of Japan's recent rate hikes boosting earnings in the financial sector, according to a tally by a securities company.

The total net profit is expected to reach 52.65 trillion yen for the current business year ending March, with the recent artificial intelligence boom also contributing to increased demand for chips, according to data from SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The figure represents an increase of 7.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the tally of some 1,400 firms that released earnings by Friday.

By industry, the banking sector is projected to post 23.4 percent growth helped by the BOJ's rate increases, the company said.

The securities sector will see a 30.5 percent jump on the back of the popularity of the revamped tax-exempt program for small investment while profit in the insurance sector will rise 33.4 percent.

Manufacturing sector profit is expected to decline 2.1 percent with the transportation equipment sector, including cars, falling 16.1 percent following an unusually strong performance a year ago amid a weak yen and recovery in production from the coronavirus pandemic.

The electronics sector is expected to book 13.7 percent growth, benefiting from the growing use of AI globally.

The nonmanufacturing sector is estimated to post a 12.9 percent increase, with profit in the marine transportation sector soaring 86.8 percent due to increased shipping ahead of the planned tariffs to be imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

However, the securities house warned of a potential negative impact on profit in the coming months from Trump's trade policies.

"The markets have been wary over the tariff risk," Hikaru Yasuda, SMBC Nikko's chief equity strategist said, referring to the Nikkei index losing steam in recent days.

The combined net profit for the firms in the April-December period rose 14.5 percent to a record 43.96 trillion yen, the tally said.

