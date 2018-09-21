Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fresh food pushed up Japan's inflation data in August Photo: AFP/File
business

Japan inflation edges up but way below target in August

2 Comments
By Behrouz Mehri
TOKYO

Prices in Japan edged up modestly in August, according to government data on Friday, as the world's third-largest economy continues its years-long battle with deflation.

Inflation stood at 0.9 percent year-on-year in August, still far below the Bank of Japan's two-percent target, even though slightly higher than 0.8 percent in July and June and 0.7 percent in May.

The latest figure was in line with market consensus.

With fresh food and energy stripped out, prices rose by even less -- just 0.4 percent year-on-year in August, the internal affairs ministry said.

Japan has battled deflation for many years and the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy appears to be having limited impact.

The Bank of Japan will not raise interest rates "for an extended period of time", its chief said after the latest rate-setting meeting, even as US and European peers tighten monetary policy.

Deflation is bad for the economy partly because the expectation of falling prices discourages spending and dampens growth.

The latest data come a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won comfortable re-election as leader of his ruling party, setting him on course to become Japan's longest-serving premier.

During the election campaign for the vote, Abe said he wanted the economy to strengthen enough to allow the central bank to wind up the current super-loose monetary policy "by the end of" his new three-year term.

Analysts say Abe's re-election means that the government will take active fiscal measures to boost the still-fragile economy along with the central bank.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

"..... to boost the still-fragile economy ...."

That's a very kind and polite wording for what's really going on.

Of course fresh food (something people need every day) as well as energy cost "stripped out" doesn't really show the picture everyone is experiencing: rising food prices, reduced content, increasing gas and heating oil prices and, and, and.

Will it get better with another couple of those so-called arrows? I got my doubts.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Deflation is bad for the economy... 

Get used to it. Deflation, or least very low inflation, is endemic in today's globalized world.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Lifestyle

A Slice of Life in Nerima, The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Don’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Life is Just a Final Fantasy: 5 Japanese RPG Series Every Gamer Should Try

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

3 Gay Bars in Fukuoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Art & Culture

Remembering Kiki Kirin Through 5 Of Her Most Renowned Movies

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Ride: A Waterfront Tokyo Diner Where Summer Never Ends

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Budget

Katsunuma Grape Festival

GaijinPot Travel