 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
While the United States and other major economies have battled sky-high inflation in recent years, price rises in Japan have been less extreme Image: AFP
business

Japan inflation rises to 2.5% in May

0 Comments
TOKYO

The pace of Japanese inflation accelerated in May partly due to higher energy bills, government data showed Friday, as analysts speculate on the timing of the Bank of Japan's next rate hike.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) -- which excludes volatile fresh food prices -- rose 2.5 percent year-on-year, compared with the 2.2 percent logged in April by the internal affairs ministry.

The ministry said that "energy, including electricity and gas bills, contributed" to the acceleration, which was slightly lower than market expectations of 2.6 percent.

While the United States and other major economies have battled sky-high inflation in recent years, price rises in Japan have been less extreme.

The Bank of Japan is targeting sustainable, demand-driven inflation of two percent. While the CPI has been above this target since April 2022, the central bank has warned it was due to unstable factors such as the war in Ukraine.

Recently, however, the BoJ has taken cautious steps away from its long-standing ultra-loose monetary policies.

The BoJ said last week it would trim its vast hoard of government bonds, having raised interest rates for the first time since 2007 in March.

"With inflation remaining somewhat sticky... a further rate hike in July or September is likely", although "the timetable for that may remain unclear", Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at SuMi TRUST, said earlier this month.

Excluding fresh food and energy, Japanese prices rose 2.1 percent in May, against market expectations of 2.2 percent and following a 2.4 percent rise in April, Friday's data showed.

Data released earlier this month showed that Japan's household spending rose in April for the first time in 14 months, with wage growth at the fastest pace in three decades.

Wage growth is a key factor for the BoJ's policy decisions, as it seeks a "virtuous cycle between wages and prices".

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Hilton Niseko Village - Golf Special

The Hilton Niseko Village promises an unforgettable trip for seasoned golfers or those simply looking to relax and unwind in stunning Hokkaido. Exclusive offer for Japan Today readers!

Book today and get exclusive discounts!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Summer Must-Haves for Cooling Down

Savvy Tokyo

Unkai Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Decks Tokyo Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Sapporo TV Tower

GaijinPot Travel

Is June the Worst Month in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Government Benefits for Having Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog